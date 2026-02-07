This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through February 7)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Moltbook Was Pure AI TheaterWill Douglas Heaven | MIT Technology Review ($) “As the hype dies down, Moltbook looks less like a window onto the future and more like a mirror held up to our own obsessions with AI today. It also shows us just how far we still are from anything that resembles general-purpose and fully autonomous AI."

COMPUTING 'Quantum Twins' Simulate What Supercomputers Can'tDina Genkina | IEEE Spectrum “What analog quantum simulation lacks in flexibility, it makes up for in feasibility: quantum simulators are ready now. 'Instead of using qubits, as you would typically in a quantum computer, we just directly encode the problem into the geometry and structure of the array itself,' says Sam Gorman, quantum systems engineering lead at Sydney-based startup Silicon Quantum Computing."

Artificial Intelligence A New AI Math Startup Just Cracked 4 Previously Unsolved ProblemsWill Knight | Wired ($) "'What AxiomProver found was something that all the humans had missed,' Ono tells Wired. The proof is one of several solutions to unsolved math problems that Axiom says its system has come up with in recent weeks. The AI has not yet solved any of the most famous (or lucrative) problems in the field of mathematics, but it has found answers to questions that have stumped experts in different areas for years."

Biotechnology Nasal Spray Could Prevent Infections From Any Flu StrainAlice Klein | New Scientist ($) "An antibody nasal spray has shown promise for protecting against flu in preliminary human trials, after first being validated in mice and monkeys. It may be useful for combatting future flu pandemics because it seems to neutralize any kind of influenza virus, including ones that spill over from non-human animals."

Robotics A Peek Inside Physical Intelligence, the Startup Building Silicon Valley’s Buzziest Robot BrainsConnie Loizos | TechCrunch "'Think of it like ChatGPT, but for robots,' Sergey Levine tells me, gesturing toward the motorized ballet unfolding across the room. ...What I’m watching, he explains, is the testing phase of a continuous loop: data gets collected on robot stations here and at other locations—warehouses, homes, wherever the team can set up shop—and that data trains general-purpose robotic foundation models."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE This Is the Most Misunderstood Graph in AIGrace Huckins | MIT Technology Review ($) “To some, METR’s 'time horizon plot' indicates that AI utopia—or apocalypse—is close at hand. The truth is more complicated. ...'I think the hype machine will basically, whatever we do, just strip out all the caveats,' he says. Nevertheless, the METR team does think that the plot has something meaningful to say about the trajectory of AI progress."