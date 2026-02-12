Elon Musk Says SpaceX Is Pivoting From Mars to the Moon

Elon Musk has long said settling Mars is SpaceX’s raison d'être, but the world’s richest man has now pivoted his attention to the moon. The company is targeting an uncrewed lunar landing in March 2027 and has ambitions to create a “self-growing city” on our nearest celestial neighbor.

The news marks a dramatic shift from Musk’s long-standing goal of a permanent human presence on the red planet, which he has framed as a way to hedge humanity’s future against a cataclysmic event on Earth. Only a year ago the billionaire labeled missions to the moon “a distraction.”

But in a surprise announcement posted to X on Super Bowl Sunday, Musk revealed the change in strategy, confirming a Wall Street Journal report earlier in the week that SpaceX was putting off plans for a Mars mission to focus on lunar landings instead.

“For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years,” wrote Musk. “The mission of SpaceX remains the same: extend consciousness and life as we know it to the stars.”

The practical advantages of this shift are clear. As Musk notes, Mars is only accessible when the planets align every 26 months, with each journey taking six months (or longer). Trips to the moon can launch every 10 days and would take just a few days to arrive.

Lunar landings are also a problem SpaceX already needs to solve. The company has a $4 billion contract with NASA to return astronauts to the moon using its Starship rocket. The Artemis III mission will attempt to land a crew on the moon in 2028, though it’s unclear whether SpaceX’s vehicle will be ready in time.

However, the pivot to the moon appears to be about more than just pragmatism. Musk has become increasingly focused on artificial intelligence and, in recent months, has suggested this mission may overlap with his space ventures. In particular, he has floated the idea that space-based data centers may help solve the energy constraints currently holding back AI development.

Last week, Musk put his money where his mouth is by announcing that SpaceX had acquired his AI company xAI in a merger valuing the new entity at a whopping $1.25 trillion. In comments at an all-hands meeting at xAI on Tuesday evening, heard by the The New York Times, Musk unveiled an ambitious vision for how the company could build a factory for AI data centers on the moon’s surface.