NASA Unveils Its $20 Billion Moon Base Plan—and a Nuclear Spacecraft for Mars

The prospect of a sustained human presence beyond Earth orbit is rapidly shifting from science fiction to a near-term reality. NASA has announced an ambitious plan to build a permanent lunar base while also preparing to launch a Mars mission featuring the first interplanetary spacecraft to use nuclear propulsion.

Ever since his first term, returning humans to the moon has been a priority of President Donald Trump. And with NASA’s Artemis 2 mission—the first manned lunar mission in over 50 years—edging closer to the launchpad, that goal is looking more realistic.

This week, at a high-profile event called Ignition, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman unveiled an ambitious new program whose centerpiece is a $20 billion lunar base to be constructed over the next seven years. He also announced plans to launch the first spacecraft to use nuclear propulsion since the 1960s to deliver a fleet of robotic helicopters to the surface of Mars.

"NASA is committed to achieving the near-impossible once again, to return to the moon before the end of President Trump's term, build a moon base, establish an enduring presence, and do the other things needed to ensure American leadership in space," Isaacman said in a press release.

The newly appointed head of the agency framed the plan as America’s response to a new era of great-power competition in space—a thinly veiled reference to China’s plans to land humans on the moon by 2030 and build its own lunar base.

The new moon base will be built in three phases, according to NASA, with the first involving a shift from infrequent, bespoke missions to regular and repeatable ones to test out the mobility, power generation, communications, and navigation technologies required to support a longer-term presence.

To achieve this, the agency plans to dramatically ramp up its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program—which enlists American private space companies to provide frequent, cost-effective cargo missions to the lunar surface—targeting up to 30 robotic landings starting in 2027. It also plans to use MoonFall hoppers, small robotic landers that use short, rocket-powered jumps to travel tens of kilometers, to hunt for useful resources, like ice, in hard-to-reach areas.

"We're going to send them to do the prospecting, and potentially they could host a variety of payloads," Carlos Garcia-Galan, program executive for the moon base at NASA, told Science.