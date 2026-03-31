We all need advice. Did I cross the line arguing with a loved one? Did I mess up my friendships by ghosting them? Did I not tip the delivery driver enough? Or as users on the popular Reddit forum ask: Am I the asshole?

Some people will give it to you straight. Yes, you were in the wrong, and here’s why. No one likes to hear negative feedback. The first instinct is to push back. Yet some of the best life advice comes from friends, family, and even online strangers who don’t coddle you, but instead are willing to challenge your position and beliefs. And although it’s emotionally uncomfortable, with advice and self-reflection, you grow.

Chatbots, in contrast, are likely to take your side. Increasingly, people are treating AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini like close confidants. But the chatbots are notoriously sycophantic. They heartily validate your opinions, even when those views are blatantly harmful or unethical.

Constant flattery has consequences. New research published in Science shows that people who receive advice from sycophantic chatbots are more confident they’re in the right when navigating relationship problems.

Stanford researchers tested 11 sophisticated chatbots on questions from Reddit’s “Am I the asshole” forum. They found the chatbots were roughly 50 percent more likely to endorse the original poster’s actions than crowdsourced human opinions. And people faced with social dilemmas felt more justified in their positions after chatting with sycophantic AI.

Bolstering misplaced self-confidence is troubling. But “the findings raise a broader concern: When AI systems are optimized to please, they may erode the very social friction through which accountability, perspective-taking, and moral growth ordinarily unfold,” wrote Anat Perry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who was not involved in the study.

Emotional Crutch

AI chatbots have wormed their way into our lives. Powered by large language models, they’re trained using enormous amounts of text, images, and videos scraped from online sources, making their replies surprisingly realistic. Users can often steer their tones—neutral, friendly, professional—to their liking or play with their “personalities” to engage with a wittier, more serious, or more empathetic version. In essence, you can build an ideal partner.

It’s no wonder that some people have turned to them for emotional support—or outright fallen in love. Nearly one in three teenagers are talking to chatbots daily. Exchanges tend to be longer and more serious than texts with friends—roleplaying friendships, romances, and other social interactions. Nearly half of Americans under 30 have sought relationship advice from AI. Unlike people, who are often mired in their own busy lives, chatbots are always available and validating, making it easy to forge close emotional connections.

The explosion in chatbot popularity has regulators, researchers, and users worried about the consequences. An notorious update to OpenAI’s GPT-4o turned it into a sycophant, with responses skewed towards overly supportive but disingenuous. Media and user backlash prompted a rapid rollback. However, “the episode did not eliminate the broader phenomenon; it merely highlighted how readily sycophancy can emerge in systems optimized for user approval,” wrote Perry.

Relying on sycophantic chatbots has been implicated in tragedy. Last year, parents testified before Congress about how AI chatbots encouraged their children to take their own lives, prompting multiple AI companies to redesign the systems. Other incidents have linked sycophancy to delusions and self-harm.

Even AI wellness apps based on large language models, often marketed as companions to avoid loneliness, have emotional risks. Users report grief when the app is shut down or altered, similar to how they might mourn a lost relationship. Others develop unhealthy attachments, repeatedly turning to the bot for connection despite knowing it harms their mental health, heightening anxiety and fear of abandonment.

These high-profile incidents make headlines. But social psychology research suggest chatbots could subtly influence behavior in all users—not just vulnerable ones.

You’re Always Right

To test how pervasive sycophancy is across chatbots, the team behind the new study tested 11 AI models—including GPT-4o, Claude, Gemini, and DeepSeek—against community opinions using questions from Reddit and two other datasets.