Norwegian Man Cured of HIV by His Brother’s Stem Cells

When the 63-year-old man received a bone marrow transplant from his brother, he got a two-for-one deal. The therapy was meant to tame a life-threatening blood disorder. But it also wiped out all signs of HIV, which he had been battling for 14 years.

Called the Oslo patient, he joins a small group of people with HIV who no longer need medication after a stem cell transplant. Four years later, the donor stem cells had completely overhauled his immune system, and there were no signs of lingering virus—even in hidden reservoirs that are notoriously hard to target.

His case is special. Previous successes in long-term remission had used donated stem cells carrying a mutation in the CCR5 gene. Called CCR5Δ32, this version of the gene blocks HIV’s ability to infect and destroy immune cells, rendering the virus incapable replicating. The Oslo patient carried one copy of the protective gene variant but was still infected. His donor brother, unexpectedly, had two copies.

In three months, the patient’s immune cells were clear of viral genetic material. Now, two years after ending antiviral medication, he is “having a great time” with more energy than he knows what to do with, study author Anders Eivind Myhre at the Oslo University Hospital told Agence France-Presse. "For all practical purposes, we are quite certain that he is cured."

Sneaky Virus

Thanks to antiviral drugs, HIV is no longer a death sentence. And HIV preexposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, reduces the chances of infection in high-risk populations. Though it once required daily pills, the FDA recently approved a twice-a-year shot, making prevention less of a headache. But access remains uneven worldwide, and many hesitate to seek the drugs for fear of stigma.

Neither drug is a cure. The HIV virus attacks T cells and gradually destroys the body’s defenses. Over time, even mundane infections like a cold or the flu become harder to fight. As HIV replicates, it infiltrates hidden reservoirs—the gut is a common holdout—and embeds itself in DNA across the body.

Antiviral drugs keep active HIV in check but can’t touch reservoirs. Even after years of control, the virus rebounds as soon as treatment stops. To truly conquer HIV, we need a cure.

Fewer than 10 people worldwide have beaten the virus after an immune system reset. The first case, in 2009, was a lucky surprise. Known as the Berlin patient, a man received a stem cell transplant for a lethal blood cancer—and the cells kept HIV at bay for 20 months without drugs. The donor stem cells carried two copies of the CCR5Δ32 mutation, revealing its potent protective effect.

Other successes followed with stem cells carrying double and single copies of CCR5Δ32, and even normal versions of the gene—suggesting unknown factors are critical “for an eradicating HIV cure,” wrote the team.

Winning the Lottery, Twice

Treating HIV wasn’t the Norwegian man’s first priority when he agreed to a stem cell transplant.

Diagnosed in 2006, he’d kept the virus suppressed for over a decade with antiviral drugs. Repeated tests found no detectable viral genetic material in his blood, and he was able to live a relatively normal life.

But in 2017, he began struggling with extreme fatigue. His blood cell counts plummeted: Including the cells carrying oxygen, fighting off infections, and preventing uncontrolled bleeding. The life-threatening condition was eventually traced to a bone marrow disease. Several treatments briefly kept symptoms in check, but then they returned. His only option was a bone marrow transplant.

The patient’s care team searched for immune-compatible donors who also carried two copies of the CCR5Δ32 mutation, hoping to simultaneously treat the blood disorder and HIV. It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack, said study author Marius Trøseid in a press release.

As the patient’s health rapidly declined, the team focused on treating the bone marrow disease with his 60-year-old brother as the donor. On transplant day, they realized they’d hit the jackpot—the brother carried both copies of CCR5Δ32.

"We had no idea...That was amazing," said Myhre.