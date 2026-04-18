This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through April 18)

Robotics Physical Intelligence, a Hot Robotics Startup, Says Its New Robot Brain Can Figure Out Tasks It Was Never TaughtConnie Loizos | TechCrunch "Physical Intelligence, the two-year-old, San Francisco-based robotics startup that has quietly become one of the most closely watched AI companies in the Bay Area, published new research Thursday showing that its latest model can direct robots to perform tasks they were never explicitly trained on—a capability the company’s own researchers say caught them off guard."

Artificial Intelligence Want to Understand the Current State of AI? Check Out These Charts.Michelle Kim | MIT Technology Review ($) "If you’re following AI news, you’re probably getting whiplash. AI is a gold rush. AI is a bubble. AI is taking your job. AI can’t even read a clock. The 2026 AI Index from Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, AI’s annual report card, comes out today and cuts through some of that noise."

Science Sperm Whales Speak With a Complex Alphabet and Even Have ‘Vowels,’ Study FindsMatthew Phelan | Gizmodo "Sperm whales: They’re just like us. An international team of researchers, including marine biologists and linguists, reports that it has detected signs of a 'highly complex' phonetic alphabet in the calls of sperm whales—including 'vowels' deployed in patterns akin to their use in human languages like Mandarin, Latin, and Slovenian."

Biotechnology The DNA Fix for AgingRoxanne Khamsi | The Atlantic ($) "Now that scientists have described just how much mutation happens in aging, they’re curious if DNA repair might offer a counteracting force. In other words, does fixing DNA improve longevity? Biologists are taking different tacks to find out."

Future Why Do We Tell Ourselves Scary Stories About AI?Amanda Gefter | Quanta Magazine "Suddenly, I understood the racing heart of the modern AI horror genre. It’s not intelligence we fear, but desire. A machine that knows a lot doesn’t scare us. A machine that wants something does. But can it? Want things? Can it crave power? Thirst for resources? Can it acquire the will to survive?"