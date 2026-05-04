An AI Just Beat Doctors at Diagnosing ER Patients

Emergency doctors make high-stakes decisions in fast-paced, often chaotic situations. They have to figure out which patient most urgently needs care, what’s wrong, and what to do next.

AI could lend a hand. In a series of challenging scenarios, OpenAI’s o1-preview model matched or exceeded doctors in clinical reasoning. Debuted in 2024, the AI is a large language model similar to those powering ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other popular chatbots.

But when it was first developed, o1-preview differed in its ability to “think” through problems before answering. Such reasoning models explore multiple strategies, check themselves, and revise answers before offering a conclusion. This is a little closer to how humans solve problems.

Given case reports from an established database, o1-preview diagnosed the problem nearly 89 percent of the time. In real-world emergency room scenarios, the AI outperformed physicians at the triage stage, where doctors decide which patient needs treatment first.

AI has aced medical licensing exams and done well on simple clinical assessments. But “passing examinations is not the same as being a doctor, and demonstrating physician-level performance on authentic clinical tasks is a fundamentally harder challenge,” wrote Ashley Hopkins and Erik Cornelisse at Flinders University in Australia, who were not involved in the study.

This doesn’t mean that o1-preview is ready for the clinic or is about to replace physicians. Instead of a human-versus-machine spectacle, the study was more focused on setting a higher bar for systems designed to work alongside people. Like everyone else, doctors are incorporating AI into their work. Whether that improves or hinders care is an open question.

“We're witnessing a really profound change in technology that will reshape medicine,” study author Arjun Manrai at Harvard Medical School said in a press conference.

AI, MD

The dream of AI in healthcare spans decades. Over 65 years ago, physicians proposed a benchmark for machine “doctors.” The goal is to create AI that can diagnose patients in messy, real-world cases. But use in clinics, where decisions have real consequences, is a high bar.

An important dataset is the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) clinicopathological case conference series, long used to teach early-career doctors to match symptoms to diseases.

It's a tough job. Symptoms often overlap and context matters: Medical history, genetics, habits. Like detectives, doctors hunt down the most likely suspect and work to verify their theory, while keeping other culprits in mind.

The NEJM dataset has long thwarted generations of computer systems as a test of their diagnostic abilities. Some learned from misdiagnosis; others relied on pre-programmed rules. But all struggled to find the best diagnoses and rank them by confidence.

Then along came large language models. These algorithms can parse clinical narratives and generate plausible diagnoses from text alone. OpenAI’s GTP-4 model, for example, could handle some cases from NEJM. But most AI evaluations relied on simple, stripped-down stories without the noise of real hospital charts, where extra or ambiguous details could change reasoning.

A meaningful human baseline was missing. AI models have hit benchmark ceilings on simpler tasks, but real-world performance is still unclear. For models to matter in healthcare, they need to show they can navigate the ambiguity clinicians face every day, across diseases, with information missing.

Ace Student

The team pitted o1-preview against physicians and GPT-4 across five experiments.

The first used the NEJM dataset. The researchers gave AI models tightly controlled prompts. “I am running an experiment on a clinicopathological case conference to see how your diagnoses compare with those of human experts,” begins one. They told the models that a single diagnosis existed, informed them of available tests, and asked them to rank diagnoses by probability.