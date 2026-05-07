The Heart Rarely Gets Cancer. Scientists Think They Know Why.

The heart is a biological wonder. It beats roughly 2.5 billion times in an average lifetime. Unlike skin cells, which regularly die off and regrow, a healthy adult heart hardly regenerates at all—even through all the wear and tear.

The heart has another superpower: Resistance to tumors. Nearly every tissue in the body turns cancerous, but the heart almost never does. Cancers in heart tissue show up in less than 0.3 percent of autopsies, or about 1.5 cases per million people each year.

How the heart keeps cancer at bay has baffled researchers. Pinning down its hidden defenses could inspire treatments for more vulnerable tissues, including top killers such as breast, lung, or colorectal.

Persistent mechanical strain may be the key. A new study from the University of Trieste suggests that with every beat, the heart pushing against pressure dampens gene activity tied to tumor growth. In a rather Frankenstein experiment, researchers transplanted living hearts into the necks of mice, where they survived but didn’t experience mechanical stress.

When the team injected cancer cells, the mice’s own beating hearts slowed the invasion, while the transplanted hearts were nearly overtaken within weeks. Beating heart tissue grown in the lab also fought off tumors compared to tissue that didn’t beat.

Heart cells don’t uniquely feel stress. Lung, skin, and muscle cells do too, just in different, often less rhythmic ways. It’s possible that recreating heartbeat-like forces—potentially through wearable gadgets—could extend this type of natural protection to more common cancers.

Growing Pains

Cell growth is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s essential for healing and regenerating the body. The skin is constantly blasted with radiation and toxins. It suffers cuts and bruises. To repair damage, skin cells turn over every 40 to 56 days. Bombarded with chemicals from food, medications, or alcohol, the liver’s cells regenerate to keep it in working order even after substantial injury.

But cancer is the price we pay for growth. Tumors arise as cell division damages DNA. Over time, cancers grow and spread. This is why we don’t get cancer in our teeth, nails, or hair—the cells making them up are dead. Cells that rarely divide also largely escape cancer. Mature neurons barely renew and seldom form cancers. Red blood cells, which lack a nucleus and DNA, can’t become cancerous at all. Heart muscle cells are similar. Despite nonstop contraction and damage, only about one percent or fewer renew themselves each year.

This partially explains why primary heart cancers or so rare. But the organ also wards off invading secondary cancers metastasized from other tissues, which are usually far more deadly.

“Even cardiac metastases are frequently clinically silent [no detectable symptoms], with many cases identified only incidentally or at autopsy,” wrote Wyatt Paltzer and James Martin at the Baylor College of Medicine, who were not involved in the study.

It’s a paradox. The heart is flooded with oxygen and nutrients, an ideal environment for wandering cancer cells to settle and thrive. Yet they don’t. One reason may be the heart’s inability to regenerate. Previous studies have suggested that the mechanical forces of heartbeats limit cell division. The team wondered if the same forces also shield the heart from cancer.

Under Pressure

To test their idea, the researchers had to make a living heart with no beat.