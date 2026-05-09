This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 9)

Artificial Intelligence AI Is Starting to Build Better AIMatthew Hutson | IEEE Spectrum "In 1966, the English mathematician IJ Good wrote that 'an ultraintelligent machine could design even better machines; there would then unquestionably be an "intelligence explosion," and the intelligence of man would be left far behind.' AI researchers have long seen recursive self-improvement, or RSI, as something to both desire and fear. Today, advances in AI are raising the question of whether parts of that process are already underway."

Robotics This Driverless Chinese Mining Truck Is Giant, Agile, and Shows the Industrial Future of AIJesus Diaz | Fast Company "If you thought that embodied AI was all about humanoids and robotic good boys, allow me to introduce you to the Shuanglin K7. Equipped with a Level 4 driving brain that allows it to operate with no human intervention, this massive robot on four wheels can literally move on a dime, rotating 360 degrees on its own vertical axis and moving sideways like a crab, operating 24/7."

Future This ‘Living’ Plastic Comes With a Built-in Kill SwitchGayoung Lee | Gizmodo "The goal was to engineer the bacterium Bacillus subtilis to produce two cooperative enzymes: one to snip the polymer chain and another to chew up these smaller bits into smaller molecules—essentially nothing. ...'By embedding these microbes, plastics could effectively ‘come alive’ and self-destruct on command,' Dai said."

Artificial Intelligence The Secret to Understanding AIJosh Tyrangiel | The Atlantic ($) "If we don’t shape AI for good, in our government and in our daily lives, it will be shaped by people who don’t know or care about our problems. If we don’t teach it what matters, someone else will teach it what’s profitable. The choice isn’t between a world with AI and a world without it. The choice is between AI designed by people who think fixing things is worth the trouble, and AI designed by people who think breaking things is more efficient."

Future Forget Expensive Carbon Capture—Renewables Are the Cheaper Climate FixEllyn Lapointe | Gizmodo "The findings, published Monday in Communications Sustainability, show that renewable energy is far more cost-effective than direct air capture—a growing carbon removal strategy—at reducing atmospheric carbon. Across nearly every US region through 2050, money spent deploying wind or solar power will deliver a greater combined climate and public health benefit than if it is spent on direct air capture, according to the study."

Space Here’s What Has to Happen if NASA Wants to Land on the Moon Every MonthStephen Clark | Ars Technica "NASA’s goal of reaching the moon’s surface as many as 21 times over the next two and a half years will require an overhaul of the agency’s approach to buying lunar landers and success in rectifying the myriad problems that have, so far, caused three of the last four US landing attempts to falter."