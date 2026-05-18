The Fully Anesthetized Brain Can Still Track a Podcast

Our brains keep on whirling long after we drift off to sleep.

Each night, the hippocampus, a major hub for learning, replays experiences from the previous day and etches them into memory. And even in deep sleep, neurons in sensory regions of the brain spark with activity when they receive new stimuli, like sounds.

This raises a provocative question: How much is consciousness required to make sense of the world around us?

A new study suggests the unconscious brain can handle far more than simple sensory cues. Recording electrical activity from patients under general anesthesia, a team at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborators found the hippocampus continued processing sounds, words, and speech while patients listened to alternating tones and podcast clips.

Groups of neurons shifted their activity depending on the type of word spoken—nouns or verbs, for example—and predicted the next word in sentences.

“Our findings show that the brain is far more active and capable during unconsciousness than previously thought,” study author Sameer Sheth said in a press release. “Even when patients are fully anesthetized, their brains continue to analyze the world around them.”

Scientists have long thought that language processing, a complex computation, relied on awareness. Anesthesia disrupts large-scale communication across the brain, seemingly making complex language processing impossible. But the new findings suggest that even as global brain dynamics break down, some local circuits retain the ability to process sophisticated information—and, at least for storytelling, predict what comes next.

To be clear, it doesn’t mean that participants were secretly awake. Whether the brain retains local processing power during sleep, coma, or other states of unconsciousness is also up for debate.

But “this work pushes us to rethink what it means to be conscious,” said Sheth. “The brain is doing much more behind the scenes than we fully understand.”

Lights Out

We slip into unconsciousness every night. The brain shifts gears.

Compared to when we’re awake and alert, the mind’s activity patterns change dramatically. The hippocampus reactivates neurons involved in recent learning, rapidly replaying their activity patterns to strengthen neural connections. Elsewhere, the brain generates short bursts of electrical activity called sleep spindles, which shut off communication between regions necessary for processing new information from the outside world. These unique electrical signals are crucial for sorting new experiences and integrating them into long-term memory.

The brain is clearly busy during unconsciousness, but it also seems largely sealed off from its surroundings. Over the past two decades, however, scientists have increasingly realized the sleeping brain remains surprisingly alert.

In one study, volunteers repeatedly exposed to unfamiliar sounds during sleep were able to identify them after waking up. In another, participants hearing their own names or angry voices triggered brain activity even in deep sleep, a phenomenon called “sentinel processing.”

Scientists have also recorded directly from the brains of people with epilepsy, who had electrodes implanted to pinpoint the source of seizures. The researchers confirmed that the auditory cortex—the first region involved in processing sound—lit up with activity, but it appeared disconnected with regions responsible for interpreting meaning.

Similar patterns emerged under other states of unconsciousness. After receiving propofol, a common drug used to induce general anesthesia, patients still showed activity in their auditory cortex, but information relay to higher regions involved in cognition seemed to break down.

Or did it?

“The brain has developed such amazing, sophisticated mechanisms for doing all these complex tasks all day long, that it can do some of these things even without us being aware,” Sheth told Nature. They decided to take another look.