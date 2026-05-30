This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 30)

Artificial Intelligence In This Manhattan Lab, AI Designs Materials From ScratchAdele Peters | Fast Company "The lab uses standard materials science equipment, but it’s almost all automated and run by AI; if it has a new idea at 4am, it starts running again. It can run as many as 50 experiments in a day, and the team is aiming to increase that to 100 experiments a day by the end of the summer. A human materials scientist, Krause says, might do 50 experiments in a year."

Biotechnology One-and-Done Heart Disease Prevention? Scientists Show It May Be Possible.Gina Kolata | The New York Times ($) "In a small, preliminary study, an experimental gene-editing treatment dramatically lowered cholesterol levels, perhaps permanently, after just one infusion, scientists reported on Monday. If confirmed in larger studies, researchers hope the findings may lead to a one-and-done way to prevent heart disease in large numbers of people."

Robotics 3D-Printable Humanoid Legs Let Robotics Experiments Run WildJeremy Hsu | Ars Technica "A $2,500 pair of humanoid robot legs built from 3D-printed parts and off-the-shelf components is not going to win marathons just yet. But such relatively inexpensive hardware could enable researchers to more easily test and train AI-powered robotics software in a physical body during real-world experiments."

Biotechnology Pancreatic Cancer Halted by Virus Injection in Three PatientsAlice Klein | New Scientist ($) "Further evaluation is needed in larger trials, but the early results are encouraging, especially since only small doses of the virus were administered for initial safety testing. 'We only injected one-tenth of the dose we are eventually aiming at, so the efficacy is better than I expected, especially as this is pancreatic cancer,' says Masato Yamamoto at the University of Minnesota, who led the development of the viral treatment."

Future A Reality Check on the AI Jobs HysteriaDavid Rotman | MIT Technology Review ($) "Haven’t you heard? White-collar jobs are going away, decimated by AI. ...But before you quit your job as a software developer or financial analyst—or tech journalist—and look to join the plumbers’ union, it’s worth considering today’s economic research on whether artificial intelligence has actually begun to devour white-collar work. The short answer is: No."

Artificial Intelligence The AI Superstars Who Say a ‘Vibe Slop’ Crisis Is ComingChristopher Mims | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Two engineers who built the core of the massively popular OpenClaw AI agent have a stark warning: The artificial intelligence supposedly capable of replacing well-paid software developers is flooding the world with bad, potentially even dangerous, code. It’s a phenomenon they call 'vibe slop'—a combination of 'vibe coding,' creating software with AI tools by describing it in plain English, and 'AI slop,' the endless, low-value AI-generated content all over social media."

Future Mirror Life: Scientists Clash Over Threat of Lab-Engineered BacteriaJames Woodford | New Scientist ($) "Microbes based on mirror images of molecules in the natural world would have a hard time surviving outside the laboratory, according to a modeling study. To do so, they would need a ready supply of 'mirror food,' or some novel way to feed themselves. But the research has drawn a backlash from other experts in the field who warn that it may underestimate the grave risks posed by so-called mirror life."