Solar Beat Coal in US Electricity Mix for the First Time in May

The transition away from fossil fuels is often framed as a long-term process, but recent data suggests the shift is already happening. Solar power has now crossed a major threshold in the US, surpassing coal in the electricity generation mix for the first time.

Despite the Trump administration’s attempts to drive a coal revival, it has been steadily losing ground to other energy sources in recent years, squeezed out by cheap natural gas and rapidly falling renewable energy prices. Solar power, in particular, has been on a tear as prices drop exponentially.

Last month, the two lines finally crossed. Solar supplied 12.8 percent of US electricity in May, edging past coal's 12.2 percent share to become the country's third-largest source of power behind natural gas and nuclear, according to recent data from energy think tank Ember.

"Overtaking coal for the first month on record shows just how far solar has come, from a niche contributor to the third-largest and fastest-growing source of power in the US electricity system," Nicolas Fulghum, senior data analyst at Ember, said in a press release.

The transition is as much about coal’s waning importance in the US energy system, as it is about solar’s growth. Coal’s share has nearly halved in five years, falling from 19.7 per cent in May 2021 to 12.2 percent today and hitting an all-time monthly low in April.

Over the same period, solar's share of electricity generation has more than doubled from 5.4 percent to 12.8 percent. And it hit an all-time high of 45.5 terawatt-hours in May, up 17 percent compared to the same month last year and above the previous record set in July 2025. Ember gets its data from the US Energy Information Administration.

The industry does face some headwinds though. A separate report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and analytics firm Wood Mackenzie found that the 7.8 gigawatts of new solar capacity added in the first quarter of 2026 is a 27 percent decline compared to the previous year.