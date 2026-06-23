AI Collapses on a Classic Psychology Test. What It Reveals Could Stall Human-Level AI.

“Attention is all you need.”

This 2017 breakthrough idea transformed AI. The concept of self-attention became the foundation of today’s chatbots. Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT are all large language models (LLMs), AI systems designed to focus on the matter at hand while filtering out distractions.

The results have been remarkable. From brainstorming recipes to generating code, apps, websites, and content, LLMs are being woven into our lives at breakneck speed.

But now, a City University of New York team and collaborators are asking: How closely does AI self-attention resemble human attention?

It’s not just academic curiosity. AI researchers have long looked to the brain for ideas to improve machine intelligence. In turn, AI models have offered new ways to investigate the brain. Comparing artificial and biological attention could inspire AI that concentrates more like us.

In their study, the team asked multiple chatbots to complete a classic psychology test of attention and cognitive control. Participants are shown the word for a color—such as “red”—written in either the same or a different color than the one the word describes. The challenge is to name the ink color while ignoring the word itself.

On short word lists, the chatbots performed at a high level. But as the tasks grew longer, their focus faltered. Instead of naming the ink color, they increasingly defaulted to reading the word. Under more demanding conditions—ones that also trip up people—their performance nearly collapsed.

The findings suggest today’s AI attention systems are “fundamentally limited,” wrote the authors. They go on to say that adding mechanisms similar to “those in biological attention is crucial for achieving artificial general intelligence.”

Attention, Two Ways

Doomscrolling. YouTube. Dinner plans. Family obligations. A barrage of notifications.

Life sometimes seems like everything, everywhere, all at once. Yet the brain can usually lock onto what matters most and push everything else into the background.

Far from a single, straightforward mechanism, attention emerges from multiple brain regions. According to attention network theory, three networks do most of the heavy lifting.

The alerting network keeps the brain ready for action. The orienting network selects which sights, sounds, smells, and sensations deserve attention. Finally, the executive control network resolves conflicts between competing streams of information, helping direct thoughts and actions toward a goal.

Together, these systems allocate the brain's limited resources. Touch a hot stove, for example, and your brain immediately shifts attention to the burn over dinner. The food can wait; cooling your hand can't.

AI works very differently.

Rather than processing language as complete sentences, LLMs break text into smaller units called “tokens.” Attention mechanisms then determine which tokens matter most for generating the next word, sentence, or response.

Self-attention is the key breakthrough behind modern chatbots. For each token, the model weighs and incorporates information from other tokens in a sequence, allowing it to track context across long stretches of text. This mechanism helps AI connect words and ideas, and underpins virtually all frontier LLMs today.

Researchers have since built on the concept. One approach, multi-head attention, runs several attention systems in parallel, with each “head” learning different patterns, such as grammar, syntax, or meaning. Another, cross attention, links information across different chunks of inputs and their outputs, making it especially useful for tasks such as translation and summarization.

But attention comes at a steep computational cost. To make models more efficient, researchers are also exploring sparse attention, which limits how many tokens a model considers at once. Another approach draws on information learned in the past to keep AI “focused.”

Despite the name, AI attention is ultimately a mathematical system. It helps determine what information is relevant in a specific context. But it lacks executive control, the network that keeps humans continuously focused on a goal despite distractions for long periods of time.