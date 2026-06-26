Orbital Data Centers Are Seductive on Paper, but They Face Daunting Challenges in Reality

Imagine if one company could become the railroad, electric utility, and cloud-computing provider of the emerging space economy. That potential fueled excitement around the long-anticipated initial public offering of SpaceX. Investors are not simply betting on rockets anymore. They are betting on an entire orbital ecosystem.

Among the most ambitious and challenging ideas riding this wave of enthusiasm is something that sounds almost like science fiction: orbital data centers. SpaceX may be one of the most well-known companies seeking to build them, but it is not the only one.

The logic is seductive: Launch the data centers into orbit, where solar energy is abundant and land, water, and local power grids are no longer constraints. As artificial intelligence drives an explosion in computing demand, companies are pitching orbital data centers as a way to escape the growing environmental and infrastructure pressures of Earth-based computing. Data centers often also face backlash from the public at having these centers located in their communities.

But there is a vast difference between launching satellites and operating an industrial-scale computing infrastructure in orbit. Space is unforgiving. Radiation damages electronics. The electronics generate enormous amounts of heat, and getting rid of that heat is surprisingly difficult in space. Repairs are extraordinarily expensive, and every pound launched into orbit still carries a significant cost.

We are engineering professors who study data-center design and space systems engineering. Building a space-based data center will involve considerations from both sides.

What Goes Into a Data Center on Earth

First off, consider what goes into an Earth-based data center, like those that you’ve probably begun to see pop up everywhere. These facilities power cloud computing, video streaming, online banking, scientific computing, and increasingly, artificial intelligence. But a data center is much more than a room full of servers.

A data center needs several things to operate reliably. The first is electric power. Servers, networking equipment, and storage devices consume large amounts of electricity, and that power demand is growing rapidly with AI.

The second is cooling. Almost all the electricity consumed by servers eventually becomes heat. If that heat is not removed quickly and reliably, equipment performance drops, failures increase, and the data center can shut down. Cooling systems often include air handling units, chillers, cooling towers, pumps, and increasingly, liquid-cooling equipment. In many facilities, cooling is the largest energy consumer after the computing equipment itself.

The third is physical infrastructure, including the necessary land, buildings, structural support, backup power, water systems, communication networks, and maintenance access. Data centers also need to be close enough to users and network backbones to provide fast digital services.

In short, Earth-based data centers are large electrical and thermal infrastructure systems built around computing hardware.

Placing Them in Space

So what would it take to build these data centers in space, and why are companies finding this possibility such an interesting business proposition?

As on Earth, these data centers would require massive amounts of power. In space, this power would come from solar panels. The sun always shines in space and can’t be blocked by clouds. However, depending on the orbit the solar panels are put in, the Earth may shadow them for some portion of the orbit.

And even the best solar cells available today can convert only about half the sunlight that hits them to electricity.

Another potential advantage found in space is cooling. The cold background of space (roughly -455 degrees Fahrenheit, or -270 degrees Celsius) creates an opportunity: Waste heat from the data center could escape into space through radiators, keeping the electronics cool.

In principle, that design could eliminate some of the bulky and water-intensive cooling infrastructure used on Earth. However, those thermal radiators would require a large amount of surface area, and that would be in addition to the area required by the solar panels.

In space, there is no air to blow across hot equipment and help heat escape. The heat has to leave as infrared radiation, which is a relatively slow process. As a result, removing 10 megawatts of waste heat can require radiator surfaces comparable to the size of two football fields.

Space-based data centers could also avoid some of the local conflicts that come with building large data centers on the ground. Many communities resist new data center developments because of their land use, energy and water demand, and noise and environmental impact.

A space-based system would avoid competing for local land and water resources, and it would not generate neighborhood noise or require local zoning approval in the same way.

However, space is already getting crowded, and launching thousands of large orbital data centers would accelerate this issue. Orbital debris and micrometeorites are hazards because they can puncture the space data center, and a worst-case collision could destroy it and create even more space debris.

The frequency of space launches necessary to send all the equipment to orbit may also become a concern for some communities. SpaceX has had protests at its launch complex in Boca Chica, Texas from local activists who argue its rocket testing and launches damage the surrounding environment.