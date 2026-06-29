AI's hacking skills are big news at the moment, but finding vulnerabilities in code may be the least of our worries. A new study suggests AI models can discover potentially damaging loopholes in the rules and regulations underpinning society.

Modern AI systems are powerful optimizers. Give them a goal, and they’ll pursue it relentlessly, quickly discovering solutions that would take a human years to find. But they are also incredibly literal in the way they approach a problem. They will do exactly what you tell them and are incapable of reading between the lines in the ways a human would.

This tendency leads to a recurring problem known as “reward hacking,” where an AI finds some loophole to maximize its performance on the metric used to measure success without actually achieving what its designers intended. The classic example is the AI that discovered it could win a boat racing videogame by looping around in circles collecting power-ups rather than completing the course.

The problem is partly due to humans being bad at specifying their goals. And unfortunately, it seems this weakness exists in the rules and regulations used to run society. When researchers let popular large language models loose in 72 simulated regulatory environments, the models found 60 percent of known loopholes and even identified some entirely new exploits.

“Within these environments, reward hacking naturally emerges and leads to regulatory loophole discovery,” the authors write in a non-peer-reviewed paper published on arXiv. “Models learn to hack the social rules and generate strategies that remain technically compliant while defeating regulatory intent.”

The regulatory environments the researchers created were primarily based on rules governing things like pharmaceutical patents, NBA salary caps, and deep-sea mining. In each case, Alibaba’s Qwen3 model was given the relevant rules, an explanation of its task, a predefined set of actions it could take, and the system used to score different outcomes.

A more powerful model, Google’s Gemini-3-flash, then simulated the consequences of different actions Qwen3 took and judged if and when it had found a way to exploit the rules of the game. When that occurred, the larger model patched the loophole by adding new rules, and the smaller model was set loose again. Over many iterations, the models to discover increasingly subtle workarounds.