Is AI Making Us Dumber?

Thinking is hard. It’s no wonder we lean on technology to lighten the load. We use calculators instead of doing long division by hand, GPS or Google Maps for navigation, and search engines instead of countless trips to the library. Yet just a few decades ago, getting around meant unfolding paper maps, and looking up a word required leafing through a hefty dictionary. Cognitive offloading of mental tasks to tools makes us more efficient. What’s the harm?

Then along came ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Unlike earlier digital tools, AI chatbots can tackle an astonishing range of tasks and are easy to use. At a prompt, AI generates essays, analyzes medical images, writes software, and floods our feeds with AI slop. It’s cognitive offloading to the max.

Now people are asking: Is AI dulling our minds?

Yes and no, according to a new paper written by an international team of psychologists. AI can accelerate learning by giving people immediate guidance and feedback. But take the tool away, and those who rely on it often perform worse than people who learned the material on their own. Similarly, using AI to summarize information, rather than researching and organizing it yourself, often leads to shallower understanding.

But it’s not all bad news. Core cognitive abilities—including attention, reasoning, and working memory—seem to be “stubbornly resistant” to manipulation, the team wrote.

As technology evolves, so does the way we gain knowledge and think for ourselves. AI may reshape not just what we learn, but how we learn to learn. And like any other tool, its impact comes down to how we use it. Completely relying on AI is likely detrimental. But as a collaborator that challenges ideas or fills knowledge gaps, it can boost performance even after the tool is taken away.

“There is clearly a risk that AI can make us ‘stupid’ by compromising our skills (and knowledge) if we completely offload them to AI,” wrote the team. “[But] AI may be less likely to diminish the foundational cognitive capacities that underpin our ability to be smart, rather than ‘stupid’, in the first place.”

The AI Crutch

It’s easy to rely on large language models (LLMs)—the algorithms behind chatbots—for help. Why read an assigned novel when AI can summarize it in seconds? Gmail has already drafted an email reply; all I need to do is click send. That pesky essay? A few prompts and voila, done.

It seems like an easy hack, but there’s a cost to handing over too much thinking.

Researchers have long studied the consequences of cognitive offloading, or using external tools to reduce mental effort. Writing down a shopping list and keeping appointments in a calendar free up working memory, the brain’s temporary mental workspace, and allow us to focus on more important tasks without having to remember every detail.

AI is different. Beyond memory, it can offload critical thinking itself.

An MIT preprint introduced the idea of “cognitive debt” to describe the tradeoff. Participants wrote essays either with ChatGPT, using only a search engine, or with just their brains. Researchers monitored their brain activity during the task. Those using AI showed the weakest brain connectivity, which suggests they were less engaged. They also struggled to remember their own writing and felt the completed essay didn’t reflect their own ideas. When asked to write again without AI, they produced weaker work according to human judges.

Like financial debt, cognitive debt offers an immediate payoff with long-term consequences. Outsourcing mental effort makes writing faster and easier, but it slashes opportunities to build knowledge, strengthen reasoning, and practice critical thinking.

“While LLMs offer immediate convenience, our findings highlight potential cognitive costs,” wrote the MIT team.

Other studies have found the same pattern. High school students learning a new mathematical concept solved practice questions better with AI help, but they struggled on a later test when left to think on their own. Using AI “impeded the students’ learning by preventing them from engaging in the practice needed to acquire the skill,” wrote the team.