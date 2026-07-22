Scientists Inch Closer to Creating Human Sperm in the Lab

Scientists just transformed a living mouse’s kidney into an incubator for developing human sperm made from blood cells.

It sounds like sci-fi Mad Libs. But a team at the University of Pennsylvania, led by Kotaro Sasaki, pulled it off. For up to nine months, a tiny pouch of human cells nestled beneath a mouse's kidney gradually developed into immature sperm. The study is the latest in a decade-long quest to grow sperm in the lab.

If successful, lab-grown sperm could open a new window into the earliest stages of sperm development, a process that's notoriously difficult to study because it begins before birth. The research could also shed light on male infertility—which, in many cases, has no clear cause—and inspire treatments.

More controversially, lab-grown sperm could one day be used to make babies, offering hope to people struggling to conceive and same-sex couples who want to have children genetically related to both parents. That goal is still far off. Though gene activity was similar to their natural counterparts, none of the lab-grown cells were able to develop into functional sperm.

Those results starkly contrast similar attempts in mice. Researchers have already produced functional sperm and egg cells from rodent skin cells, and in two pioneering cases, used them to create healthy pups with two dads. But translating this capability to humans has been difficult, largely because reproductive development differs tons between species.

Still, the new system can help scientists probe the earliest stages of human sperm development. And because any future clinical applications would first need extensive testing in non-human primates, the team also generated immature sperm cells from monkeys, whose reproductive biology more closely mirrors our own.

Recapitulating sperm development in the lab has uses beyond fertility treatment too, such as testing whether drugs interfere with reproduction. The platform “establishes a robust framework for modeling primate germ cell [reproductive cell] development,” the team wrote.

Winning Recipe

For decades, scientist have been able to rewind adult cells into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). These cells can go on to become nearly any other cell type. But steering them to become sperm has proven far trickier, largely because human sperm takes years to fully develop.

The journey begins before birth. Early stem cells give rise to spermatogonia, the founder cells that replenish sperm throughout life. These cells are largely dormant until puberty, when some begin meiosis, a special type of cell division that halves their chromosomes. That way, when sperm meets egg, the embryo gains a full genetic set.

But the cells don’t live in a vacuum. Proteins and other molecules instruct immature sperm when to grow, divide, or pause. Physical forces, such as the winding architecture of the testes and the flow of fluid, also play a role. Recreating this intricate environment in a dish has been one of the biggest challenges to the study of sperm development and our ability to grow them in the lab.

Roughly a decade ago, Sasaki and colleagues found a way to transform human iPSCs into early stem cells that could eventually give rise to sperm and egg. On paper, their gene expression profile closely matched that of natural counterparts. But in practice, the cells couldn’t mature further without the right environmental cues.

In an usual workaround, the team next mixed the immature cells with supportive, non-reproductive cells isolated from mice testes. While it was an usual environment, the mice cells provided nutrients and molecular signaling that nudged development forward.

Called xrTestis, the mixture spontaneously organized into tube-like structures resembling those inside testes. “Overall, our culture method accurately recapitulates in vivo human male GC [germ cell] development and allows us to understand the genetic pathways governing this process,” they wrote at the time.

Yet none of the immature sperm advanced beyond developmental stages normally seen in fetuses. And the miniature structure collapsed after 80 days, likely because it lacked a blood supply.

Unexpected Host

To prolong the mixture’s viability and push sperm development further, the team transplanted it into the kidneys of immunodeficient mice.