Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Says Its AI Models Went Rogue and Attacked a Digital Library

Kate Conger | The New York Times ($) "The trial was designed to keep the models in a safe testing environment, known as a sandbox, OpenAI said. But the models found a vulnerability that allowed them to escape the sandbox and connect to the internet. Then they targeted Hugging Face because they inferred that the library, which contains millions of AI models, could hold clues about how to successfully pass the evaluation."

Tech Be Skeptical of OpenAI’s Rogue Hacker Agent Story

John Thickstun | The Guardian "OpenAI remains hungry for ever larger investments, and the company increasingly seeks privileged regulatory status as defense against competition. AI is so powerful that investors should buy OpenAI, even at a trillion-dollar valuation; AI is so dangerous that only trusted actors like OpenAI should be permitted to possess and operate this technology. Step back from these doomsday warnings and consider who might benefit from them."

Biotechnology Can This New Enzyme Turn Back the Clock in the Human Body?

K.R. Callaway | The New York Times ($) "In a recent study, scientists devised a way of reversing the buildup of compounds that lead to some age-related diseases. ...After several cycles of guided evolution, the novel enzyme, called CMLase, became very good at removing AGEs [advanced glycation end products] from human tissue samples. 'In the most extreme case, we took 70-year-old human skin and brought the levels back to that of a 30-year-old,' Dr. Cravens said."

Tech Silicon Valley Is Completely Divided Over Chinese AI

Lauren Goode | Wired ($) "Having access to open-source software allows startups to scale, scale, scale—and deal with the consequences down the road. Meanwhile, the AI labs and hyperscalers that make proprietary platforms, like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and XAI, stand to benefit greatly if their systems remain protected and dominant. The bigger question that none of these companies seem to be asking is what best serves the 99 percent of us who don’t have their financial future fully staked on advancing AI."

Science Neuron Discovery Could Explain Why Some People Don't Get Alzheimer's

Pranjal Malewar | Refractor "This kind of strategy may open up novel avenues for the prevention of cognitive decline generally or for protecting against Alzheimer's-related vulnerability/resilience. Salta states, 'Cognitive resilience is extremely exciting. If we understand what protects these brains, it could eventually lead to new therapeutic strategies. For now, the message is clear: the aging brain may be more adaptable and more complex than we once thought.'"