Designer Enzyme Strips Decades of ‘Rust’ From Aging Human Tissue

The scent of fresh bread straight from the oven is intoxicating. As sugars and proteins react under heat, they create compounds that give golden-brown crusts their rich aroma. Called advanced glycation end products (AGEs), these molecules also form inside us. Our bodies are essentially ovens running at around 98 degrees Fahrenheit, and AGEs slowly build up over decades. They stiffen bouncy, elastic tissues and trigger lasting inflammation.

One of the hallmarks of aging, AGEs drive a range of age-related problems, increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and eye and kidney troubles. In theory, clearing them out could turn back the clock. But previous attempts have failed, leading some scientists to suspect that the damage is irreversible. Once AGEs form, they stay.

Or maybe not.

A team at Revel Pharmaceuticals in San Francisco and colleagues took a new approach: They designed a synthetic version of an enzyme found inside microbes that targeted the most abundant type of AGE in several human tissues. In tissue from a 75-year-old donor, the enzyme reduced AGE levels to those seen in a 30-year-old, potentially giving the cells and their surrounding scaffold a chance to repair and rebuild.

“This work establishes that damage to aging proteins previously thought to be irreversible can be repaired,” wrote the team. Study author and Revel CEO Aaron Cravens added in a press release: “More work is needed, but these results alter the starting assumption for how we think about this fundamental aspect of the aging process.”

Rusting Away

AGEs are often nicknamed the body’s rust. They coat structural proteins, and like rust eating away at a car, gradually damage them. Scientists discovered AGEs in the 1980s and have sought ways to scrub them away ever since.

Most aging research has focused on keeping cells healthy. The scaffolding surrounding those cells has received far less attention, even though it makes up roughly 70 percent of the body. These structural materials are especially long-lived. It takes the body 15 years to replace half of its collagen, for example. That longevity comes with a price. The longer these proteins stick around, the more likely they’ll incur damage from accumulating AGEs. The result isn’t just loose skin, weakened tendons, and creaky joints. The heart, kidneys, brain, and eyes also suffer.

Scientists have developed drugs to intervene. Some are able to stop new AGEs from forming but fail to clear those already embedded in tissue or restore damaged proteins. Attempts to develop enzymes that could cut them apart have also been unsuccessful, largely because there aren’t obvious natural enzymes in the body to use as a starting point for protein engineering.

The authors of the new study looked outside the body, starting with an unusual idea. Human remains, including AGE-laden proteins, are eventually decomposed by microbes. The team reasoned these bugs may harbor enzymes that can be engineered to clean up the molecular debris while we’re still alive.

Needle in a Haystack

For the search, the team focused on CML, the most abundant type of AGE.

CML is both notoriously stubborn and detrimental to our health. It triggers cells to release inflammatory molecules that stiffen tissues and damage microglia, the brain’s immune cell guardians, contributing to cognitive decline during aging.

“We believe you can remove [CML damage] enzymatically, by going in and developing these lawnmower enzymes that can just cut and clip these changes off of the proteins,” Cravens told The Scientist.

The team screened DNA sequences from over 50,000 microbes with AI and predicted the structures of the enzymes they encoded. They narrowed the candidates by looking for those capable of reaching CML buried within larger proteins like collagen. The winner came from a type of bacteria that thrives in geothermal hot springs.