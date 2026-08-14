Biology Needs an AI Declaration

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In June, a community of mostly mathematicians released the Leiden Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics, an articulation of the values they hope to preserve as automated systems are integrated into the practice of developing mathematical proofs. This is necessary because some frontier AI systems have shown striking capabilities for solving certain advanced mathematics problems, though independent tests show that AI still has important limits.

Although I’m not a member of the pure mathematics community in any strict sense, much of the declaration’s message resonated with me and was relevant to my own research interests as a computational biologist.

I’m encouraged that the mathematics community decided to take a stand on the issue and that it has been successful in organizing a large number of eminent mathematicians to sign the document. The Leiden Declaration, which originated at a conference held at Leiden University in the Netherlands, should spawn proper copycats, because what is true for mathematics is true for virtually every field that calls itself as a science. The inventions of mathematics percolate into the algorithms and statistical methods that help scientists design experiments, build simulations, and analyze data, from sociology to statistical physics and beyond.

I argue that biological fields should consider something of the sort, because the kinds of knowledge that biology generates and predicts are uniquely vulnerable to subversion and mischaracterization by artificial intelligence.

The conversation in the mathematics community has been illuminating, in that the declaration is a coordinated response to the powers and risks of AI, whose acceleration has felt like a Thanos snap, changing the universe in an instant. And part of the reason that mathematicians felt the effects so immediately is tied to the manner in which their research is conducted: A mathematical proof, in principle, is transparent and independently verifiable, and no proprietary equipment is (generally) required to check it.

The Leiden Declaration should spawn proper copycats, because what is true for mathematics is true for virtually every field that calls itself as a science.

As the Leiden Declaration notes, automated techniques now present mathematics with a new forgery problem: Because mathematical truths are fixed and verifiable, one can identify a counterfeit formalism by comparing it to the genuine proof. Biology, however, offers no such guarantee; our so-called “truths” are often noisy and context-dependent, making it nearly impossible to define what an authentic version should even look like. Some of the most widely appreciated biological principles (such as Mendel’s laws of genetic inheritance) are better described as powerful but limited in scope, and with well-characterized exceptions that don’t undermine the laws but refine their application. This is true for many biological theories. Boundary conditions, edge cases, and noise are not bugs but features of how the natural world works.

For example, a mutation that confers drug resistance to a virus with one genetic background may have a much weaker, neutral, or even harmful effect in another, because its impact depends strongly on the surrounding genetic context. This phenomenon, which biologists call epistasis, is not an exotic edge case but a powerful force across the biosphere in shaping the relationship between an organism’s genes and its expressed characteristics. And epistasis is just one of many examples of context dependence in biological systems, in which a finding that holds true in a dish falls apart in a body or has an effect in a mouse model but not in a primate.

When it comes to AI, the mathematician fears producing a counterfeit solution. But the biologist often cannot say, even acting in the fullest good faith, what the authentic version is supposed to look like.

Despite the differences between mathematics and biology, the life sciences should consider embarking on an exercise that is at least analogous to the Leiden Declaration. If nothing else, a biology version could borrow its structure and ambition. We should insist that researchers disclose their use of automated tools, that they are responsible for the veracity of their findings, that credit and accountability belong to people rather than to systems, and that early-career scientists be protected from incentives that prioritize high-volume output over genuine scientific insight.