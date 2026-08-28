Are We on the Verge of an Intelligence Explosion? Maybe Not.

There’s growing excitement in the AI industry about the idea that today’s leading models could build the next generation of the technology. But a new study recently found top AI agents struggle on the kind of genuinely open-ended research problems required to push the field forward.

Large language models have made rapid progress in many of the day-to-day jobs involved in machine learning research, such as writing code, generating and curating data, and running experiments. Last year, startup Sakana AI's AI Scientist-v2 even managed to write a paper that cleared peer review for the prestigious International Conference on Learning Representations.

These advances have led to speculation that models are close to being able to build better versions of themselves with little human oversight—a process called recursive self-improvement. The idea underpins predictions that we may be on the verge of an intelligence explosion that could quickly lead to AI superintelligence.

In a recent paper, researchers put the idea to the test using a new approach they call shadow evaluations. This involves taking the research question from a high-quality, unpublished machine learning paper and asking AI agents to solve the problem. The original paper’s authors then grade the results. When the team tested Claude Opus 4.8 on two papers submitted to the prestigious machine-learning conference NeurIPS 2026, the authors rejected both.

“The papers were nowhere close to the mark when it came to being at the quality of a top AI conference,” Sayash Kapoor from Princton University, who co-led the study, told MIT Technology Review.

Previous efforts to get AI agents to do machine learning research have often targeted problems focused on engineering, such as reproducing previous research or training smaller models against a benchmark.

In the new experiments, the researchers challenged models with more open-ended tasks that required them to devise hypotheses, decide what evidence is needed to validate them, judge when a research direction was fruitless, and go back to the drawing board.

One research question was whether the personality traits a language model displays can be measured and adjusted by observing and editing its weights; the other attempted to detect when a model that works with tabular data has quietly stopped being reliable.