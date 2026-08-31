This Drug Makes New Neurons in the Brain. Scientists Say It Reversed Alzheimer’s Symptoms in Mice.

The Alzheimer’s brain faces a double whammy. Toxic protein clumps build up inside and outside neurons to torpedo normal function and destroy delicate structures. Eventually, the cells die. The adult brain has an extremely limited ability to grow new neurons. Once gone, they’re rarely replaced. Over time, the brain withers, taking learning, memory, and cognition with it.

But there might be a sneaky workaround. The brain is packed with star-shaped cells called astrocytes that keep neurons healthy. They’re also shape-shifters. Under certain conditions, astrocytes can shed their identity and transform directly into mature neurons. In other words, they could be an abundant, untapped source of replacement neurons.

A team at the University of South Carolina has now taken advantage of this quirk. They engineered a tiny molecular cage and filled it with antibodies. Once inside astrocytes, the antibodies released a protein “brake” that normally keeps the cells’ identity stable. Free from this constraint, astrocytes in lab dishes and human brain organoids adopted the molecular signatures of neurons and eventually sparked with electrical activity.

In mice modeling Alzheimer’s disease, the treatment increased the number of neurons in the hippocampus, a brain region crucial for learning and memory and one of the first to falter in the disease. Treated mice resumed normal behavior and performed similarly to healthy mice on tests of learning and memory in a maze.

The approach fundamentally differs from existing methods and could “unlock previously inaccessible regenerative mechanisms,” wrote the team. If it proves safe and effective in clinical trials—and that’s a big if—the approach could one day tackle diseases beyond Alzheimer’s, such as Parkinson’s or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Born Identity

The quest to treat Alzheimer’s has often been called the “graveyard of dreams.” The most common form of dementia, the disease affects roughly 24 million people worldwide and slowly eats away at thinking, memory, learning, and emotional regulation. Experts still debate Alzheimer’s root cause, but they largely agree that clumps of misshapen proteins called amyloid beta and tau exacerbate the disease.

Current FDA-approved treatments have had limited success. Antibodies that clear clumps offer only modest benefits to cognition and carry the risk of serious side effects. Other drugs, such as memantine, alter brain chemicals to protect damaged cells, rev up faltering brain circuits, and ease symptoms. But they don’t halt degeneration. As the disease progresses, benefits fade.

The central problem is frustratingly clear. Neurons die faster in Alzheimer’s than the brain can replace them. That’s why a landmark study nearly two decades ago made waves. Scientists once thought mature astrocytes were set in their fate. But the study showed the cells could be reprogrammed into neurons that generated electrical activity and formed connections with neighboring neurons in lab dishes to form working circuits.

Scientists later found a protein called PTBP1 that prevented this conversion. In 2020, a team injected an RNA-targeting form of CRISPR into the brains of mice modeling Parkinson’s disease. This reduced PTBP1 levels, which in turn, triggered the production of new neurons. The treatment restored the mice’s balance and motor skills, although some experts were skeptical.

While promising, CRISPR-based approaches can have unintended effects, and brain surgery is a tall order for any treatment. So, the team developed another way to release the PTBP1 brake.

Erase, Rewind

They turned to a duo of technologies that transport antibodies inside nanoparticle cages to degrade specific proteins inside cells. In this case, they used antibodies targeting PTBP1 and packaged the concoction in a biocompatible gel injected into the bloodstream.

Because of their large size, antibodies can’t usually cross the blood-brain barrier, a tightly sealed wall that keeps many molecules out of the brain. But the nanoparticle system helped ferry the antibodies across the blockade, nixing the need for brain surgery.

The team first tested the drug, called TN-PTBP1, on astrocytes grown in lab dishes. Within days, the cells lost their star shapes and began growing long, willowy branches characteristic of neurons. Their molecular profile also shifted, and the cells eventually burst with electrical signals.

The team recorded similar results in brain organoids, or “mini brains,” grown from human stem cells. Given a small electrical zap, the converted neurons responded in synchrony with neighboring neurons, suggesting they had integrated into existing neural circuits.