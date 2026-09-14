Google’s Genome Atlas Predicts the Effect of Every Possible DNA Mutation

Atlases have long guided us through uncharted territory. Now, an AI-generated atlas by Google DeepMind seeks to do the same for the vast landscape of our DNA.

Ever since the Human Genome Project, scientists have painstakingly traced the myriad DNA mutations that contribute to health and disease. But that quest has largely been stymied by the genome’s vast scale. Only two percent encodes the proteins that make our bodies work; the rest may control how genes are turned on or off or be junk left over from evolution.

With roughly nine billion possible DNA letter swaps, testing each one in the lab is impossible. Making sense of their interactions is an even tougher challenge. Yet these changes often contribute to differences in risk for cancer, dementia, and other medical scourges.

DeepMind’s new atlas could lend researchers a hand. Generated from the company’s AlphaGenome AI released last year, the searchable database predicts the effects of every possible DNA letter swap. Thousands of researchers have already experimented with AlphaGenome, but those studies required some coding prowess, raising the barrier to entry.

AlphaGenome Atlas may make the AI more accessible. Analysis of individual DNA changes, down to the level of specific tissues, is readily available through a web portal for non-commercial use. As the most comprehensive catalog of how genetic mutations might affect molecules in the body, it could help uncover the mutations underlying traits and illnesses. By charting the genome’s “dark matter”—regions that don’t encode proteins— it might also reveal hidden rules that direct gene activity. The details are described in a paper.

“This represents the first time that any researcher in the world can access a comprehensive map of the human genome and its variations by simply opening a browser,” said Pushmeet Kohli, DeepMind’s vice president of science, in a press briefing.

The Language of Life

With just four DNA letters—A, T, C, and G—our genomic instructions seem simple. But the actual genetic playbook is far more complex. After piecing together the first draft of the human genome at the turn of the century, scientists were surprised by how little of it guided protein manufacturing. A staggering 98 percent didn’t seem to do much, earning the nickname junk DNA.

Long overlooked, these non-coding sections have increasingly captured attention for their role in regulating gene expression. Some DNA snippets can even operate thousands of letters away from the genes they control, making their involvement tough to decipher.

Non-coding DNA is also highly dynamic. Some genetic chunks can be duplicated or cut out as cells divide. Others jump to distant locations, reverse their sequences, or elbow their way into protein-coding genes.

Single-letter swaps are among the most prevalent DNA mutation. These can be relatively harmless. But they also can lead to diseases such as sickle cell anemia or raise a person’s “bad cholesterol” levels, increasing the risk of heart attacks. Gene-editing clinical trials are already underway to tackle these problems. But engineering a safe and effective treatment requires knowing which DNA swaps to make, and that’s been a roadblock.

Here's where AlphaGenome comes in. Formally released early this year, the AI works in three steps. First, it spots short patterns in DNA sequence. Then it shares that information across a larger region of the DNA strand, letting it connect local patterns to distant letters. Finally, AlphaGenome translates those patterns into predictions of downstream biological effects.

The AI is customizable for different projects, allowing researchers to home in on DNA changes related to their specific questions. But it can only be accessed through an automated programing interface (API) which requires writing code and makes the data harder to access.

“AlphaGenome is helpful for analyzing specific variants and has found widespread use in research, but we wanted to show researchers a big-picture view of variants across the entire genome,” wrote the DeepMind team in a blog post.

Genome Cartographer

The new atlas does away with much of the coding and analysis, allowing researchers to search for DNA variants across the genome to see their potential effects.