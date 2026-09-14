The Real AI Disruption Isn’t the Technology. It’s the Company.
Incumbents are racing to add AI to their organizations. The bigger challenge is competing with businesses designed around AI from day one.
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For many established companies, the AI conversation starts with tools: Where can we deploy AI pilots? What processes can we automate? How much time or money can we save?
Meanwhile, a new generation of companies is starting with a different question: If we use AI from the ground up, how would we design this business?
Incumbents are largely using AI to improve organizations built for an earlier era. AI-native competitors can rethink the organization itself: its workflows, staffing, management layers, products, and cost structure.
An established company might use AI to make an existing process more efficient. An AI-native company can ask whether that process, or the organizational structure around it, needs to exist at all.
This raises a much harder question than how to adopt AI: How do you keep running the business that works today while simultaneously building the one that might replace it tomorrow?
The Threat Is Structural
For more than two centuries, companies have been designed around assumptions inherited from the industrial age.
As organizations grow, they add specialization, management layers, processes, controls, budgets, and systems intended to make performance more predictable. Successful companies become very good at serving known customers, forecasting demand, improving efficiency, and scaling what already works.
AI does not suddenly make those capabilities obsolete. But it does make some of the assumptions behind them worth questioning.
A startup built today can assume from the beginning that significant amounts of knowledge work can be automated or augmented. It can organize teams differently. It can build workflows around collaboration between humans and AI. It can operate with less human intervention and, potentially, a very different cost structure.
The advantage is not simply that these companies can do the same work faster. It is that they have permission to question whether the work, roles, processes, and organizational structures should look the same in the first place.
Why Successful Companies Struggle to Reinvent Themselves
This problem predates artificial intelligence.
Most successful businesses are optimized for the markets they already understand. They know their customers, their margins, their products, and their operating models. They have learned how to make all of those things more efficient over time. Progress comes through experimentation, failure, feedback, and iteration.
That is the logic of sustaining innovation. Disruptive innovation behaves differently.
Singularity expert Jody Medich describes the resulting resistance as corporate antibodies: the internal forces that protect the existing business but can inadvertently attack the experiments intended to create its future.
A promising initiative may be asked to meet the same revenue expectations as an established product. A team trying to experiment rapidly may encounter budgeting, procurement, legal, or approval processes designed for predictable operations. A new idea may gradually be pulled back toward the core business until what was supposed to be disruptive becomes merely incremental.
None of this requires hostile executives or shortsighted employees. The organization is often doing exactly what it was designed to do.
Running the Business and Reinventing It
If disruptive innovation behaves differently from the core business, companies may need to create different conditions for it to survive.
That can mean giving teams protected space to experiment without immediately subjecting them to the metrics of mature products. It can mean more flexible budgets, faster legal and operational support, and career paths that reward people who can work across disciplines and navigate uncertainty.
The point is not to isolate innovation permanently. It is to give new ideas enough distance from the core business to develop before the organization pulls them back toward familiar assumptions.
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In some cases, the separation may need to go further. A subsidiary or other independent structure can give teams the freedom to experiment with different incentives, cost structures, workflows, and cultures. Instead of retrofitting AI into legacy systems, leaders can explore what an AI-native version of the business might actually look like.
That does not mean abandoning the advantages of being an incumbent. Large companies often have assets startups desperately want: capital, customers, distribution, data, brand recognition, and deep industry expertise.
The challenge is giving new ventures access to those strengths without forcing them to inherit every constraint of the existing organization.
The Workforce Has to Change Too
Organizational design is only part of the equation.
AI will change what many jobs require, eliminate some tasks, and create new ones. Companies that treat those shifts purely as a headcount exercise may miss an important source of competitive advantage.
Medich argues that established companies should invest in reskilling and internal mobility, helping employees learn to work with emerging tools and move into higher-value roles as parts of their existing work become automated.
Innovation teams also benefit from people who can move between specialties rather than staying inside conventional corporate silos.
Deep expertise still matters. But so does the ability to connect ideas across domains, translate between disciplines, and challenge assumptions that insiders have stopped noticing.
Becoming AI-Native Is Not a Technology Project
Eventually, the distinction between an "AI company" and an ordinary company will become meaningless. AI will simply become part of how organizations operate.
But getting there requires much more than adopting better software. Companies will have to reconsider how teams are organized, how experimentation is funded, how employees develop new skills, how success is measured, and which parts of the organization should be rebuilt rather than optimized.
Most importantly, leaders will need to become comfortable operating in two modes at once: improving the business they have while creating space for a fundamentally different business to emerge.
This article draws on insights from Singularity expert Jody Medich. The full report, How Companies Can Compete in an AI-Native World, explores the Medich model for disruptive innovation, common pitfalls in enterprise AI, and how organizations can build the structures, teams, and culture needed for continual reinvention.
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