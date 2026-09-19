This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 19)

Biotechnology 3-Year-Old Boy’s Cancer Disappears After He Gets Experimental ImmunotherapyEd Cara | Gizmodo "After his first (CAR T) infusion, he showed signs of a partial response; after his second dose, the remaining cancer in his body appeared to dissipate completely. And as of the 12-month mark, the boy still seems to be cancer-free. Importantly, he also didn’t experience serious side-effects known to occur with CAR T, such as cytokine release syndrome (this syndrome basically sends the entire immune system into overdrive, which can be deadly)."

Robotics Joby Aviation’s 3,100-Mile Autonomous Flight Signals Its Push Beyond Electric Air TaxisKirsten Korosec | TechCrunch "Joby Aviation said the cross-country trip, which it described as the 'first-ever autonomous flight across the United States,' included autonomous taxiing, takeoffs, navigation, and landings. The aircraft was remotely supervised from Joby’s headquarters in California and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. A pilot was on board for compliance, but Joby said the aircraft performed the entire operation autonomously."

Future Inside the Suddenly Explosive World of AI SafetyHayden Field | The Verge "As AI labs have flourished, a cottage industry of AI researchers has sprung up to identify the risks and dangers of charging ahead with the increasingly influential technology. ...They’re not anti-AI activists, but realists, including former OpenAI and Anthropic employees, doing everything they can to make sure AI stays in line with human goals and interests. So far, all of their predictions have come true. And they have a plan for what to do next—if anyone will listen to them."

Science Meet a Mouse Whose Brain Cortex Is Made Up of Human CellsAntonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review ($) "Multiple cameras tracked a mouse as it wandered around a small arena. A computer charted its position and speed, leaving Pong-like traces on a monitor. The reason to watch this rodent so carefully? Nearly half its brain volume had been replaced with human cells."

Tech Microsoft Exec Called AI Scraping the 'Largest Theft of Labor in Human History'Ashley Belanger | Ars Technica "For years, Microsoft and OpenAI have fought to keep certain information out of the public eye in their fight with news organizations that have accused the AI firms of teaming up to violate copyright laws by stealing tons of news content to train AI. However, now the details that should never have been marked confidential are starting to leak."

Future Forget the AI Apocalypse—the Real Threats Are Already HereChristopher Mims | The Wall Street Journal ($) "The so-called doomers’ assertion that AI might decide to wipe out all of humanity—or even 'just' topple human civilization—is contingent on it achieving a pace of development not yet seen. And if the assumptions behind this global-doomsday scenario are wrong, it could lead us to curb or regulate AI in ways that don’t address its real harms."

Artificial Intelligence I Trained a Fly’s Brain to Generate 'Wired' Story IdeasWill Knight | Wired ($) "I used an open-source map of a fruit fly’s brain to vibe code a website called PitchFly. ...[It] has 165,112 neurons, and they’re all trained to generate story ideas. A sampling of [its] early output: 'The Hidden Weather Problem Inside Surveillance'; 'The Engineers Who Think Elon Musk Needs Less Computer Security'; and my personal favorite, 'Everyone Wants Cooking. Nobody Has Solved Donald Trump.'"