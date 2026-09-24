A Digital Cell Predicts Which Drugs Will Be Most Effective in Deadly Breast Cancer

Tailoring cancer treatments is a science and an art.

The same type of tumor can behave very differently from one person to the next, and a drug that works for one patient may fail in another. The uncertainty stacks up when multiple drugs enter the mix. Trial and error is often unavoidable. Meanwhile, cancers keep growing and compounding side effects can plague already beleaguered bodies.

Researchers have long sought to speed up the process of tailoring treatments to patients, and AI might lend a hand. This month, a Chinese team developed an AI-based virtual cell for triple-negative breast cancer—a challenging form of the disease that often evades standard treatments—to predict how individuals will respond to different drugs.

Rather than reconstructing every detail of a cell’s inner workings, the virtual cell focused on just proteins. Trained on a massive, curated dataset tracking protein changes before and after drug treatments, the model outperformed existing drug-tailoring approaches and discovered new combinations that could work even better.

The underlying AI, called ProteinTalks, was also readily adapted to predicting drug responses in other cancers, hinting at a broader reach beyond breast cancer.

That’s not to say the virtual cell is ready for prime time. Researchers tested its predictions in patient-derived cells in lab dishes, and the model can only evaluate two-drug combinations. Whether its recommendations translate into meaningful benefits must be tested in patients.

But the results offer a proof of concept: Virtual cells, even imperfect mimics of their biological counterparts, could one day help physicians find more effective treatments from the get-go.

“This is the first time that a virtual cell model goes out of the laboratory and is tested in a clinical scenario,” study author Tiannan Guo at Westlake University in Hangzhou, China told Nature.

Digital Twins

Every cell is a buzzing city. Proteins zip around a crowded interior, briefly grabbing onto one another to direct cell functions. Fatty molecules maintain the protective outer membrane, while mRNA carries genetic instructions to protein-making factories. All these workers relay feedback to the cell’s control center—the DNA-harboring nucleus—where these signals help switch genes on or off and keep the cell humming.

Recreating this complexity in digital form might sound like a fever dream. But AI is turning it into a scientific race. Unlike finicky biological cells, their virtual counterparts could slash the time and labor needed to run experiments, allowing researchers to test myriad ideas at breakneck speed.

Academia and industry are already chasing this goal.

In an interview, Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis said the team is developing an AI-powered virtual nucleus, which offers a relatively self-contained starting point from which to build a whole virtual cell. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is partnering with Nvidia to develop tools and AI models that would help run and evaluate virtual cells. Meanwhile, the Science for Life Laboratory received funding for its ambitious AlphaCell program, which aims to create AI models that predict how cells work and adapt in health and disease.

Earlier efforts to build virtual cells relied on transcriptomics—that is, a snapshot of gene activity—across single cells. But these measurements don’t necessarily reflect what a protein is doing at any given time and can miss changes.

The new study takes a different route, cutting out the middleman. Instead of inferring protein activity from which genes are active at any given moment, the team trained their AI model directly on the proteins themselves and used the model to power a new type of virtual cell.

The Protein Whisperer

A long-standing roadblock for protein-based AI models is the lack of comprehensive datasets.