This Robot Dog Crushed a Marathon Without Stopping to Recharge

As marathoners navigated the hills of beautiful Sangju in South Korea, they noticed an odd participant at their side. A dog-like robot, named RAIBO2, trotted across winding terrain and slippery roads, finishing the race in four hours, 19 minutes, and 52 seconds—a smidge faster than the human average.

But endurance rather than speed was the robot’s main triumph. It completed the marathon without needing to recharge or swap batteries. At the finish line, it had only used 66 percent of its battery power, pushing the limits of mechanical stamina.

“Outdoor missions often require robots to cover long distances. Current legged robots remain limited in their ability to operate beyond a range of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles),” Hwangbo Jemin and colleagues at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology wrote in a paper published in Nature last week.

Efforts to boost four-legged (or quadruped) robot efficiency have often focused on individual components. Some engineers have optimized mechanical joint designs; others improved gait control. But to slash energy waste, the team mapped energy losses across the robot’s major joints and circuits in what they call a “holistic” approach. An improved AI-based learning strategy also lowered RAIBO2’s chances of slipping or tripping as it picked up speed.

“I’m impressed with their ability to combine efficiency with speed and mobility in a quadruped,” Carnegie Mellon’s Sarah Bergbreiter, who was not involved in the study, told Scientific American.

Mechanical Helper

Robots have come a long way since bumbling into doors, tumbling over themselves, or struggling up slippery hills. Over a decade ago, Boston Dynamics’ robodog Spot went viral when a video showed it regaining its balance after getting kicked. While it seemed like a stunt, the footage highlighted Spot’s impressive motor control.

Since then, four-legged machines have learned to scale staircases, open doors, and backflip like gymnasts. Equipped with increasingly sophisticated AI, they’ve also graduated from the lab and entered the workforce.

Spot now patrols manufacturing facilities to guard against equipment failures. In one case, it detected components with wildly fluctuating temperatures, flagging maintenance needs before failure. The robot has also joined the Dutch Ministry of Defense to find suspicious packages.

And last year, Spot went straight into an aluminum-plant fire after the building became too dangerous for firefighters. Equipped with a thermal camera, it found the hottest areas through the smoke and helped direct water where it was needed the most.

Meanwhile, scientists at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory are testing robot dogs for search-and-rescue operations at sea. And other researchers are dialing in four-legged robots’ ability to traverse unpredictable terrain, carry large payloads, and operate for long hours.

Endurance is the linchpin. Robots on wheels, such as NASA’s Mars rovers, are generally more energy efficient than legged robots. But wheels lose that advantage when terrain gets too rough or steep. Legs can navigate a rocky hillside, but at higher energy costs.

In this respect, RAIBO2 had already stumbled. In its first marathon at the Geumsan Insam Festival, its battery ran out at the 23-mile mark, a few miles shy of the finish line. Its makers found it had frequently adjusted speed during the course, draining the battery roughly six miles earlier than expected.

Human marathoners train for months perfecting their form to minimize energy expenditure and enter a flow state where running feels relatively effortless. This takes whole-body adjustments, from muscles to posture and mindset.

The new study borrowed this holistic approach, dissecting RAIBO2’s inefficiency across the board to tackle several energy leaks at once.