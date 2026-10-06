Epigenetic Editing Could Wipe Out Chronic Hepatitis B Infections

Viruses are sneaky things. When they die, their DNA often sticks around. Some of them transform into freely roaming DNA that evades treatment. Others tunnel into their host’s genome and lie dormant, sometime for decades.

But dormant doesn’t mean gone. When the time is right, they strike. If a patient with hepatitis B virus (HBV) or HIV stops taking antiviral drugs, it can trigger a severe rebound of the disease. Stress, aging, and other factors that dampen the immune system can also reactivate the chickenpox virus, triggering the painful, blistering rash known as shingles.

Now, scientists have found a way to shut down one of these biological sleeper agents. Called epigenetic silencing, the technology hunts down lingering HBV genes in infected mice and adds a chemical tag that switches the genes off, without cutting the viral DNA. Unlike gene editing tools that shred genetic material, potentially causing collateral damage to the host’s genome, the epigenetic approach could be safer but still long-lasting.

After three monthly doses, roughly 90 percent of the mice showed no signs of the virus for at least six months after their final shot. A safety test in monkeys found no notable side effects, including any signs of a runaway immune response.

The team stopped short of calling it a cure. But if proven to be as helpful in humans, the injections could replace daily pills charged with keeping the virus in check and help millions of people laden with chronic hepatitis B. Earlier this year, the first patient was treated with the formulation in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which is testing for safety and early efficacy. If successful, the work could lead to treatments that silence the DNA of other viruses too.

“This differentiated mechanism has the potential to enable durable antiviral control,” wrote the team at nChroma Bio, a biotechnology company based in Boston, and collaborators.

Shape Shifter

Chronic HBV infection is a silent killer. A person can feel totally healthy. Meanwhile, the virus repeatedly cycles between dormant and active states, triggering the immune system to attack infected cells in the liver. Over time, the repeated assaults leave scar tissue that slowly replaces the organ’s healthy architecture and causes it to malfunction. Even with its considerable regenerative capability, the liver struggles to do its usual work, from making enzymes that break down food to producing proteins that help blood clot. Blood pressure in the digestive system skyrockets, increasing the risk of deadly stomach bleeding.

Even more insidious, the virus increases the risk of liver cancer, sometimes before notable tissue damage or symptoms. When HBV DNA integrates into the host’s genome, it can alter nearby gene activity, disrupt tumor-suppressing genes, or even rearrange chromosomes. Meanwhile, constant inflammation can further fuel the development of cancer.

There are ways to fight back: Vaccines prevent infection, and antivirals suppress the virus. These drugs mimic the DNA letters HBV needs to replicate. Once incorporated into the viral genome, they block any further copying. But they’re a Band-Aid, not a cure. Stop taking them, and HBV rebounds in nearly everyone thanks to its two stubborn forms of DNA.

One of these is called cccDNA, a tiny, chromosome-like structure that sits inside infected cells and acts as a reservoir for the virus. It’s “the driver of HBV persistence,” wrote the team. The other is viral DNA that has integrated into the host genome. These fragments continuously churn out viral proteins, which train the host’s immune system to recognize them as friendly. Whole viruses can then escape surveillance and continue replicating.

“Thus, effective therapies for chronic hepatitis B must ultimately address both forms of viral DNA,” the team wrote.

Easy Silence

Previous methods have used various gene editors to hunt down and destroy viral DNA. In mice and monkeys, these tools have suppressed viral loads by up to 96 percent, with some effects lasting over a year.