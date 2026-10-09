Long before biomimicry had a name, humans were practicing it. We have always studied living things for clues about how to build, move, heal, and survive. Nature wasn’t a separate category from technology so much as the place where many of our technological ideas began.

Modern engineering has made the connection easier to spot. High-speed trains have borrowed from the shape of kingfisher beaks. Adhesives have been modeled on mussels. Synthetic fibers have taken inspiration from spider silk. Even artificial neural networks trace their conceptual origins to the organization of neurons in the brain.

So the idea that nature can teach us how to innovate is hardly new. What is new is the scale at which we can look.

For most of human history, our access to nature’s accumulated knowledge was limited by what we could observe directly and gradually understand. Today, sequencing, imaging, sensors, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence are opening biological systems to investigation at levels that were previously inaccessible.

In Living Tech: The Convergence of Biology and Innovation, Singularity expert Robert Suarez describes biology as perhaps “the largest dataset that has ever existed.” That is a useful way to think about what is changing. Biology represents roughly four billion years of evolutionary experimentation, and we are developing much better tools for reading the results.

Biology Is Becoming Legible

Advances in biotechnology have steadily converted more of the living world into information that computers can analyze. Researchers can sequence genomes, monitor gene expression, map neural connections, track changes inside cells, and collect increasingly detailed information about organisms and ecosystems.

This does not mean that we’ve turned the natural world into a textbook that anyone can understand. If anything, better measurement tends to reveal how inadequate many of our simpler models have been. But it does mean that biological processes once accessible only through painstaking observation can increasingly be analyzed computationally.

AlphaFold is one of the clearest examples. Determining the three-dimensional structure of a protein traditionally required difficult experimental work and could take years. DeepMind’s AlphaFold demonstrated that artificial intelligence could predict protein structures computationally with extraordinary speed, and subsequent versions have expanded that capability to interactions involving proteins and other biomolecules.

AI gives researchers another way to navigate the enormous space of biological possibility. Instead of testing every candidate in a laboratory, computational tools can narrow the field, identify patterns, and suggest where researchers should investigate next.

This offers a new way to approach innovation. Rather than simply noticing that an organism does something useful and trying to imitate it, researchers can increasingly start with a problem and ask where evolution may already have encountered something similar.

What Has Nature Already Figured Out?

Take, for example, transportation networks.

Slime mold is a single-celled organism with no brain or central nervous system. Yet as it searches for food, it creates a network that balances efficiency with resilience. In a well-known experiment, researchers arranged food sources to approximate cities around Tokyo. The slime mold developed a network comparable to the Tokyo rail system in cost, efficiency, and fault tolerance.

The point isn't that transit authorities should surrender network planning to slime mold. Municipal governments have enough problems without giving procurement authority to an amoeba. The more interesting lesson is that evolution has spent enormous amounts of time working against many of the same underlying constraints humans face.

Living systems must move resources, regulate temperature, store information, respond to disruption, make use of imperfect inputs, and accomplish all of this under severe energy constraints. Once those problems are framed at that level, biology becomes relevant to fields that do not look remotely like biotechnology.

Data centers provide a good example. Cooling is one of their fundamental engineering challenges, while organisms across the natural world have developed an extraordinary variety of ways to manage heat. The opportunity is not necessarily to copy one particular animal or plant, but to examine biological strategies for thermal regulation and ask whether any of their underlying principles can be useful elsewhere.

The same applies to information storage. DNA packs enormous amounts of information into very little physical space. Instead of merely treating that as a curiosity of life, researchers are investigating whether DNA itself could eventually become a medium for storing digital information.

Mining provides another, stranger example. Certain plants known as hyperaccumulators naturally take up unusually high concentrations of metals from soil. Researchers have explored phytomining, in which plants could help recover valuable metals from places where conventional mining might be difficult or uneconomical. The Living Tech report goes a step further, considering how genetic tools might eventually enhance capabilities biology already possesses.

From Learning From Biology to Building With It

There is another difference between traditional biomimicry and what is happening now.

Historically, learning from nature generally meant studying a biological solution and recreating some version of it using human-made materials and machines. Observe flight, build an aircraft. Study adhesion, develop an adhesive. Examine the structure of a shell, design a stronger material.

Synthetic biology expands the possibilities because the biological system itself can become part of the technology.

Humans have manipulated living systems for thousands of years through agriculture, domestication, selective breeding, and fermentation. What has changed is the precision with which we can increasingly read, alter, and design biological processes.

Molecular biologist and Singularity expert Tiffany Vora describes synthetic biology in Living Tech as applying engineering and computer-science principles to the building blocks of life. Once genetic information has been digitized, biology begins to look less like something that must merely be observed and more like a medium that can also be manipulated.

That opens a different class of possibilities. A metal-accumulating plant might not merely inspire a new mining technology; the plant could become part of the mining process. Microorganisms can act as manufacturing systems, converting one substance into another. DNA may not simply inspire dense storage technologies; DNA itself could become the storage medium.