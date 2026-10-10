This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 10)

Artificial Intelligence ‘Breathtaking,’ ‘Devastating’: Mathematics Reels After New OpenAI ReleaseSiobhan Roberts | The New York Times ($) "Talking to mathematicians after the release, it is clear that it is a highly conflicting environment, motivating a wild range of reactions. ...'The solutions announcement, [Dr. Bridson] added, 'will be exciting for many, frightening for others, and devastating for some. 'In all cases,' he said, 'the struggle to wrestle human understanding from the machines’ formalities will unleash greater ambition for what we achieved (working with AI agents) in this new era of mathematics.'"

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI's Math Solutions Aren’t Meeting the Field’s Standards YetTim Fernholz | TechCrunch "OpenAI fell short of ... standards [called for by an advisory group of elite mathematicians], particularly where the mathematicians emphasized the need for human understanding of a mathematical result. That’s especially concerning after a new paper highlighted gaps between the natural language and formally expressed solution to a million-dollar problem ostensibly solved by OpenAI’s models."

Biotechnology Cancer Vaccines Are the NIH’s Next ‘Big Bet’Gina Kolata | The New York Times ($) "The vaccines are treatments that are unique to each patient by prompting the immune system to attack a patient’s specific cancer. The injections teach the immune system’s T cells to home in on aberrant proteins found on a patient’s tumor and nowhere else."

Tech SpaceX Makes Big Play to Become a Wireless CarrierPatience Haggin and Drew FitzGerald | The Wall Street Journal ($) "SpaceX reached a deal to buy cellular spectrum licenses from investment firm Grain Management, its biggest move yet into a wireless market dominated by traditional telecom companies. ...The spectrum could serve SpaceX’s stated ambition of moving its Starlink satellite service beyond broadband into the wireless market to compete with the likes of AT&T and Verizon."

Artificial Intelligence Aligning AI With Human Goals Might Be Impossible, Says AI Prof. Stuart RussellRocket Drew | The Information ($) "As a result, the AI industry’s decision to pursue large language models 'could easily be a $10 trillion mistake,' he said. It could be that 'pursuing a technology path that can never support the guarantees of safety that we will need when systems become sufficiently capable to be of really high value to us—it’s a wrong turn that we took,' so further investment in these models is 'throwing good money after bad,' he said."

Tech Oracle, Broadcom and SpaceX Seek Blockbuster Debt Deals to Pay for AI ChipsAnissa Gardizy, Matt Wirz, and Justin Baer | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Oracle have traditionally financed computing hardware through their own cash flows. For their AI build-outs, the companies issued hundreds of billions of dollars of bonds, pushing the public debt market to its limits. Now, some buyers are turning to Wall Street investment firms to help fund purchases totaling tens of billions of dollars per deal."