Radical New Tactic Would Stop Deadly Cancers Before They Start

Genetic mutations cause cancer. This idea has long driven strategies that aim to lower risk or determine when to look for early signs of disease. Don’t smoke. Minimize alcohol. Get vaccinated against viruses linked to cervical or liver cancer. Lifestyle changes can reduce the chances our cells accumulate DNA mutations that make them grow out of control.

But we might be missing part of the picture. Some people with cancer-related mutations never develop the disease. Others live healthy, have no family history, and suddenly learn they have cancer—and it’s already spread.

To Miriam Merad at Mount Sinai in New York, inflammation is the other half of the puzzle. Cells that acquire mutations and begin to take on cancer-like traits sometimes remain benign, likely because the immune system keeps them in check. By amping up the body’s own surveillance in people with abnormal growths—before they turn malignant—it might be possible to stop tumors from developing in the first place.

The new field, called cancer interception, is gaining steam. Clinical trials for lung cancer are in the works. Cancer vaccines, which train the immune system to destroy abnormal cells, have shown early promise. In one trial, roughly 90 percent of participants with pancreatic abnormalities generated immune cells better able to recognize mutated cells.

Other researchers are taking the idea further. In one study, they gave mice with precancerous pancreatic growths an approved drug to ward off the growths’ transformation into cancer, reshaping the immune landscape and extending survival.

“Yes, those mutations absolutely contribute to dysregulation of the cell that will become cancerous,” said Merad in an interview with Nature. But that’s not enough. The realization that inflammation is somehow “necessary for cancer initiation suggests that we can intervene.”

The Life of a Cancer

Cells don’t turn cancerous overnight. This is what makes the disease so insidious. With aging, environmental hazards, or simply replication, cells constantly pick up DNA changes. Most mutations are relatively harmless.

Occasionally, however, a mutation hits a driver gene that gives a cell an advantage over its neighbors. A gene called KRAS, for example, normally encourages growth. But mutated versions become stuck in the “on” position, continuously ordering cells to divide. Another gene, P53, often dubbed the “protector of the genome,” can lose its ability to eliminate damaged cells. And when DNA-repair genes go awry, mutations can accumulate even faster.

A driver mutation doesn’t necessarily make a cell cancerous. Evolutionarily, it gives the cell a leg up. Armed with the ability to divide and resist death, its descendants gradually take over the cellular neighborhood, competing with healthy cells for space, nutrients, and survival signals. Rapid expansion also means the cells pick up more mutations in a dangerous feedback cycle.

Eventually, some gain the genetic and molecular signatures of a precancerous cell. Most of these remain harmless for decades. Others rewire their surroundings, setting up a hostile environment that blocks immune cell surveillance and boosts inflammation, eventually allowing them to spread uncontrollably.

Researchers aim to halt that journey with cancer interception.

Going on Offense

For years, scientists have believed cancer causes local immune system changes. When they reach a tumor, some immune cells go rogue. Macrophages, rather than literally eating up the enemy, are reprogrammed by the tumor microenvironment to dampen other immune cells.

This process may start earlier than expected. Last year, Merad and colleagues found that tumors send cues to bone marrow precursor cells, nudging them towards a pro-cancer macrophage state. By the time they reach tumors, the protectors have already turned to the dark side.

“This work changes the way we think about the timing of immune suppression in cancer,” said study author Samarth Hegde in a press release. “We need strategies to intervene much earlier, while these cells are still developing, so we can stop them from becoming cancer’s allies in the first place.”