The Evolving Quest to Build Life in a Lab

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On a lonely planet, billions of years ago, a soup of chemicals—in the right place, at the right time, and with the right conditions—shifted from an unalive assemblage into something scientists would call life.

Billions of years and a lot of evolution later, researchers are now attempting to reproduce that shift in their labs. They are, put simply, trying to create life. If they mix Goldilocks ingredients together in a Goldilocks way, the ingredients will hopefully coalesce into cells, with all the parts cells have and the functions they perform. And they’re getting awfully close.

Scientists working toward this endpoint have different aims and generally fall into two main groups. The first wants to understand how life came to be in the first place by replicating the conditions of this long-ago lonely planet; the second want to design cells from scratch that can potentially perform specialized jobs for humans, from medical treatment to manufacturing without the billions of years of evolutionary baggage that can have unpredictable effects.

Both sides of the effort are growing, with a coordinated program funded by organizations like the National Science Foundation and research supported by NASA. There has also been more regulatory scrutiny—a sure sign of scientific progression, and the reality of the technology’s risks.

Kate Adamala, a synthetic biologist at the University of Minnesota, was in the former research group, focusing on the origin of life, but decamped to the latter after graduate school. “I want something that's still very foundational, very discovery-driven, but it would be nice if there were actual real-life applications,” she said. She found it in synthetic biology.

Today, she uses the field’s modern tools to try to make life in the lab—and she recently made a breakthrough: In July, she announced that she had built a synthetic cell she dubbed SpudCell. It can feed, compete for food, grow, divide, and replicate its DNA—showing, in other words, a cell’s complete life cycle.

Still, it’s not quite “alive,” scientists tend to agree: It can’t whip up its own protein-makers, the full genome doesn’t carry through more than a few generations, and it can’t evolve on its own. The paper also has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal.

If they mix Goldilocks ingredients together in a Goldilocks way, the ingredients will hopefully coalesce into cells, with all the parts cells have and the functions they perform. And they’re getting awfully close.

If the SpudCell were alive, it wouldn’t be life as it arose on ancient Earth, necessarily a basic and limited form. But research on it and related work could illuminate the basics of biological functioning, while also yielding ginned-up cells that humans could put to work by, say, creating chemicals that now come from petroleum. Adamala liked the combination of basic science and application. “That turned out to be jackpot,” she said in an interview with Undark in February.

She’s been working toward that, building what those in the field call “synthetic minimal cells,” cells constructed with known ingredients, to accomplish specific tasks (like metabolizing); they, according to Adamala’s university webpage, have “some, but not all functions of live natural cells.” The version she has recently worked on, SpudCells, are essentially tiny fat bubbles with DNA or RNA inside. That genetic material can instruct the fat bubble to make proteins, as it does in natural cells. Her creations can also merge, a capability that could allow them to interact with human cells later and send their protein products to the outside world. That would make them useful to the medical or manufacturing communities, since the molecules that become plastic or medicine don’t do any good if they remain locked inside a cell’s boundaries. SpudCell is an advanced version of these ideas, using 90,000 genetic base pairs and a premade mixture of enzymes, borrowed from actual life. The cell can copy DNA, feed using proteins it produces, and divide once it’s fed sufficiently.

As synthetic biology develops, the field’s quest to make life in the lab could help lead to targeted medical treatments, but that pursuit could also someday—without proper regulation and oversight—pose safety and containment concerns, if the technology were weaponized to deliver harmful material or if a leak allowed the cells to travel beyond their intended target. And while Adamala’s work replicates—as do the Frankenstein creations of other researchers—some aspects of life, its products can’t, say, replicate themselves, as a normal cell would.

A series of microscope images shows SpudCell dividing from one cell into two. SpudCell is the first synthetic system built from non-living components to complete a full cell cycle. Image Credit: Kate Adamala / Adamala Lab

To say someone has created life in a lab, they would need to get a synthetic cell to do all the things life does, at once. But getting the parts to be more than their sum has proven difficult. “Up until now, the conversation has been, ‘Well, you put all these things in physical proximity at the same time, and then magic happens, right? Life happens,’” said Elizabeth Strychalski, head of the Cellular Engineering Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

But life hasn’t happened—at least not yet.

Even if a scientist were to succeed, determining that’s the case might be complicated, because there is no official definition of what makes something alive. Adamala wants to make life in a lab. But what, actually, does that mean? “I can't tell you, because I don't have a definition of life,” she said.

Adamala, for one, is sanguine about that uncertainty. “We quietly ignore that problem and just move on with ‘I want to make something that looks like a cell,’” she said in the February interview conducted before she had released the SpudCell paper. “And I will know it when I see it.”

The dictionary version of life might be squishy, but many scientists do generally agree on a few of its characteristics: It has to reproduce, turn fuel into energy through metabolism, respond to that environment, maintain its own internal environment, and evolve.

How some chemicals in Earth’s younger years came to accomplish all those things remains one of science’s biggest mysteries. Life, in many ways, comes down to chemistry; studying the interaction between certain molecules can reveal how they may have come together and undergone chemical reactions that eventually became biological.

But finding the answer is one goal of the Origins of Life Initiative at Harvard University, a collaborative research group that began around 20 years ago. “I met and started talking to people who were working on the deep history of Earth,” said Dimitar Sasselov, an astronomer and the organization’s founding director. “What was the Earth like when life came about?” And what, he wondered, did the early evolution of that life look like?

Sasselov decided that understanding that tipping point—how life, once it emerged, transformed and took over the planet—deserved more study. But it required a big tent, with people from many disciplines: thus, the Origins of Life Initiative. The researchers all had to become mini-experts in each other’s fields. For his part, Sasselov jokes that he got his initial knowledge of chemistry from reading the “Complete Idiot’s Guide” to the topic.

As the Origins of Life Initiative was spinning up, Sasselov helped spearhead the Kepler Space Telescope launch in 2009. The project’s goal was to discover planets a bit like Earth, orbiting their stars in ways that might make them habitable. The telescope went on to discover thousands of planets of all sorts. At the same time, attempts to create life, or its pieces and parts, in labs across the world accelerated. Sasselov thought that was an interesting way (perhaps the only way) to find out how life might have arisen here or on those other worlds that Kepler saw.

Sasselov, for instance, looks at how RNA—which, among other tasks, acts as a messenger to deliver DNA’s genetic instructions—interacts with small amino acids and peptides. He’s not himself trying to build a full cell, but rather trying to understand how initial cells’ building blocks may have stacked together.

Much of Sasselov’s work focuses on shining (literal) light at such foundational molecules and seeing which can preferentially survive and even harness the ultraviolet bombardment, which the sun would have blasted at early Earth. Knowing more about that could reveal key ingredients in life’s assembly.

In fact, many experts suspect that life may have started after RNA formed, spurred on nearby chemical reactions, and spontaneously started to replicate; only later would the more complicated genetic material, DNA, have formed from its simpler upstart. Earlier this year, researchers at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology and the Inria Lyon Centre published a Science paper outlining their discovery of a short strand of RNA that came close to replicating itself.

Many experts suspect that life may have started after RNA formed, spurred on nearby chemical reactions, and spontaneously started to replicate.

Other researchers recently combined water and silica, and shot electricity at the mixture to simulate lightning. Almost like magic, their concoction formed a solid organic film, made of polymers—large molecules made of similar units bonded together—of hydrogen cyanide. The film contained little spherical structures the research team deemed “protocells.” The structures and the ingredients could plausibly have existed together eons ago, and with further chemical evolution—way back when, and perhaps soon in the lab—could organize into something more complex.

Work at the Origins of Life Institute and other beginning-of-life-focused research groups complements work done by scientists like Nobel Prize-winner Jack Szostak, at the University of Chicago, one of the leaders in investigating the idea that RNA may have preceded, and become key to, the first cells.

Szostak has worked on creating cells whose boundaries are fatty acids, with RNA inside—similar in idea to Adamala’s minimal cells. (Adamala did her graduate work in Szostak’s lab.) “Experimentally, we're trying to just build a system that we think, in some ways, mimics what the first simplest cells, otherwise known as protocells, would have looked like,” said Szostak.

In the right conditions, Szostak’s creations can divide and split the RNA so that each of the pair gets some. The lab has also made cell-like structures whose RNA can create a copy of itself internally. Recently, his team has investigated whether RNA segments arranged into a circle might point the way toward actual genetic replication. They came up with this idea, he says, during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, when they couldn’t go into the lab but could talk to each other.

All of these parts need to come together, from the soup to the cell, for the astrobiologists to declare they’ve made life in the lab. That could happen in a year, Sasselov said—or a decade. “It is not that we need a bigger lab. It is not that we need a bigger computer. It is not that we need a specific reaction to work or not to work,” he said. “It is really more of a puzzle which has to suddenly come together.”

Adamala, meanwhile, is trying to put the puzzle together in a different way—one with more tools available. “When you're trying to do it the proper way, from the astrobiology point of view, you're basically not allowed to use anything that works well,” she said.

By that she means that scientists like Szostak limit themselves to the conditions of an old Earth; Adamala, on the other hand, can work to create a living cell using, essentially, any means necessary; she can print or clone strands of DNA, or design a protein with AI, for example. In creating the SpudCell, for instance, Adamala began with a mixture of the molecules a cell would need, already formed. She also took some chemical ingredients from a virus, and E. coli, and added the lipids that would form the cell’s membrane. She gave the cells specialized food that allowed them to grow, and used a protein that made the cell bend inward when its surface became crowded from feeding. That bend became a split, producing a new cell that could also eat and grow. When the research team created a mutant SpudCell that was a more efficient feeder, and mixed it with the original-flavored cell, it gobbled up more of the food than the predecessor and came to dominate the population, a compelled proto-evolution.

Adamala’s recent work embraces tools that allow her to construct cells from the ground up because her research’s scientific motivation is not to understand how the first life came to be, but how life fundamentally works and can be made to work for humans today. For instance, she imagines using synthetic organisms to produce petrochemicals that currently only come from oil, or to enable new cancer therapies. She and a collaborator have started a new nonprofit organization called Biotic, which intends to make the SpudCell an open-source system that others can license to do their own work.

SpudCell’s ingredients are all known. That’s true of any synthetic minimal cell, and such creations could tell us, Adamala said, which ingredients are strictly necessary for something to be alive—many of natural cells’ components may actually be extraneous to the basic “life or not” question.

Despite the differences in the two groups’ approaches, Sasselov sees a unity in their motivations. “We both want to understand at a fundamental level what life is,” he said. And to do so by building life. “But how we get there is different, and this is why we have so many astronomers and planetary scientists, geologists involved in this in our group,” he continued. “The other groups are mostly composed of biochemists, chemists, biologists.”

But the two camps meet and talk regularly, and discuss their progress. Sasselov thinks that once either group gets close to the ultimate goal, their similarities will increase. “We will essentially merge, because some of the techniques that they have discovered and developed will be useful to us, and many of the things that we have discovered will be useful to them,” he said. “And then we'll build something which is the same, but with both of our efforts. So despite the fact that right now, we seem to be going on different trajectories, eventually it will be a big overlap.”

“We both want to understand at a fundamental level what life is."

Scientists on Adamala’s side of the fence have succeeded in replicating some of life’s basic functions. Some synthetic biological creations can send and respond to signals in the environment. Some can communicate with each other. Others can make fats or protein building blocks; metabolize; replicate genetic material; and even introduce mutations that count as evolution. SpudCell can eat, grow, replicate, and do that rudimentary-but-not-quite-there version of evolution. But it can’t do all the things a normal biological cell can, like actually evolve, or make its own protein factories.

“The biggest thing that's left to do, and it sounds simple, but it really is not, is to put all of it together,” said Adamala in the February interview. SpudCell is an attempt at that.

One key figure in this endeavor was J. Craig Venter, who led the effort to sequence the whole genome of an organism, back in the 1990s. Venter, who founded the J. Craig Venter Institute, passed away at the end of April at age 79. His goal in that early effort wasn’t just the sequencing: It was finding out what the genes did. In the 2000s, he and collaborators made synthetic genomes for a virus and a bacterium. For the latter, they used what they had discovered about genes’ functions. In 2010, they followed that up by putting a synthetic genome—designed in a computer and assembled from real DNA fragments—into a normal, living cell.

Six years later, his institute published the results on their synthesis of the first minimal synthetic bacterial cell, also by implanting synthetic material into a preexisting cell. But it replicated strangely, growing as a “giant blob,” in Venter’s words, with varying shapes, rather than staying small and similar as expected. By 2021, the group added 19 new genes, seven of which are linked to division; the cell split like normal.

An electron microscope image of minimal bacterial cells, made by a team led by J. Craig Venter using a synthetic genome containing 473 genes. Image Credit: Tom Deerinck and Mark Ellisman / National Center for Microscopy and Imaging Research / University of California, San Diego

Shortly before his death, Venter said he didn’t know exactly what would come next. “I have my hope list, what we'd like it to be,” he said in March. For one, making a synthetic cell without having to wipe a living one and stick new DNA in it; creating it more from the ground up.

Once truly synthetic life exists, Venter said it could enable the kinds of things that brought Adamala to this side of the research, by giving a cell specific genetic instructions—making, say, drugs, chemicals, construction materials, and even food.

Together, fundamental researchers focused on the origin of life and synthetic biologists could show how life came to be, how its pieces and parts work together, and how making new life could change the world’s workings today as it did billions of years ago.