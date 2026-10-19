New AI Tool Could Help Scientists Make ‘Rare’ Cross-Disciplinary Leaps

Some major scientific advances involve taking a technique developed in one field and applying it to another, but interdisciplinary research is tricky and time-consuming. Now a new AI research system has automated the process, generating 36 papers in three months.

Most researchers work within a narrow specialty, and few have time to comb through unrelated fields for tools that might help them. As a result, researchers can end up banging their heads against a problem scientists in another discipline have already solved.

But Harvard physicist Matthew Schwartz stumbled across a potential solution while working as a visiting researcher at AI firm Anthropic. After getting the company’s AI, Claude, to develop a suite of tools for mathematical physics, Schwartz discovered they could help solve quantitative problems in a host of other areas.

Called BootLoops, the tools, which are model agnostic, help AI search scientific literature, write code, and solve mathematical problems. Working with 19 coauthors, Schwartz used BootLoops to produce 36 manuscripts on topics ranging from ecology and linguistics to health insurance and sunspots.

“Once Claude had BootLoops, it kept noticing the same pattern: many fields have problems that a technique from mathematics, physics, or computer science would solve outright if anyone knew it existed,” Schwartz wrote in an Anthropic blog post about the system.

Schwartz first started using Claude as a general-purpose research assistant last December, and while he was able to do some useful work with it, he says it required constant handholding. So he decided to instead point it at problems that were a good match for the model’s strengths—what he calls “Claude-shaped problems.”

He started with the equations physicists use to interpret particle collisions at the Large Hadron Collider. The best methods were scattered across software in several programming languages or existed only on paper, so he got Claude to combine them into a single framework. Using the tools it had built itself, the model reproduced the results of one of his papers in about 20 minutes.



Schwartz then moved onto a harder class of these equations, and within a few weeks, the model had solved 30 of them, including 15 that had never been calculated before. It didn’t take long for Schwartz to realize that many of the methods the AI had developed could be used in neighboring areas of physics such as cosmology and string theory.

But it was Claude itself that made the bigger leap, pointing out that the same kinds of equations turn up in population genetics and evolutionary biology. The problem for Schwartz, however, was that he found it harder to tell when Claude was overselling its findings in fields he was less familiar with. So he brought in experts from each field to judge which of Claude’s findings were worth pursuing, and from some 400 candidate problems, 36 ended up as papers.