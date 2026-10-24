This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 24)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Hugging Face’s New AI Biology Model Lets You Chat With DNAEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "The AI platform Hugging Face on Thursday released a new open model for understanding DNA that can run locally on a laptop. Developed in collaboration with researchers at Zhongguancun Academy in China and the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, the model is trained on genomic sequences and natural language so that people can ask questions about the effects of DNA changes on gene activity and health and get conversational answers in return."

BIOTECHNOLOGY A First for CRISPR: Powerful Prime Editing Alters DNA Directly in the Human BodyHeidi Ledford | Nature "The milestone treatment is part of a clinical trial of prime editing, a technique that can alter DNA with more precision than standard CRISPR–Cas9 methods can. In this case, prime editing was used to treat a condition called Wilson’s disease by rewriting DNA in liver cells, to erase a mutation that prevents them from eliminating excess copper."

FUTURE Welcome to the Valley of PainMatteo Wong | The Atlantic ($) "This week could go down as the worst in the history of cybersecurity. ...Yet what’s most alarming about the past few days is that by next year, this stretch of incidents—which some security experts are calling 'Black October'—may be remembered as normal, or even tame. 'It’s going to feel like, over and over and over again, we’re finding more and more bugs in very critical pieces of software,' Matthew Prince, the CEO of the internet infrastructure and security company Cloudflare, told me.

Biotechnology Moderna and Merck Say Their mRNA Cancer Vaccine Cut Death, Recurrence by 42%Beth Mole | Ars Technica "The results are a significant advance in melanoma treatment; Merck and Moderna are already engaging with regulatory authorities to get the vaccine approved. More broadly, the vaccine’s success bolsters hope that mRNA vaccines and individualized cancer-targeting medicines offer a new paradigm for cancer therapies."

ENERGY Startup Taps Underwater Volcano as Energy Source in 'Proof Point' TestJeremy Hsu | Ars Technica "The world’s first demonstration of a subsea geothermal power plant has taken place near an active underwater volcano almost a mile below the ocean surface. It generated less than 10 seconds of net-positive electricity but showed the technical feasibility of tapping another form of renewable energy underwater."

FUTURE Is a Job Guarantee the Solution to Mass AI Unemployment?Nick Romeo | The Guardian "In its most ambitious form, such a program would ensure that anyone who wants work is guaranteed a meaningful, decently paid job. By creating a public option for employment, its supporters argue, a job guarantee could protect millions of people from the financial and psychological damage of joblessness and mobilize a vast labor force to tackle urgent societal problems, from infrastructure and climate adaptation to elder care and childcare."