AI May Quickly Generate Ideas—but Teams of People Are Still More Creative

The productivity gains of generative AI are often touted as the main reason for its rapid adoption. Much like how a calculator can instantly solve mathematical equations too long for the human brain to compute, generative AI can help someone quickly summarize long articles and draft emails.

But beyond productivity, a key question remains: How is AI affecting quintessentially human activities, such as collaboration and creativity?

As cognitive scientists who study creativity, we recently conducted an experiment that explored how working with AI—rather than humans—affects originality and other aspects of creativity.

Speedy and Wordy Doesn’t Mean Creative

Creativity is often tied to what cognitive scientists call “divergent thinking.” One way of measuring divergent thinking is to ask someone to come up with a range of uses for a common item, such as a brick or a book. This is known as the alternate uses task.

Researchers then compare the number of ideas and the originality of these ideas to assess creative capacity.

Large language models appear to have the “number of ideas” part down pat: They can generate many more ideas than humans can. This ability to produce more—and produce that high volume more quickly—partially explains why more than half of new articles online are now generated by AI.

These texts, however, are often verbose, with redundant information. Researchers who tested 12 AI chatbots across different companies on thousands of factual questions found that their answers were often many times longer than human-written answers, with the actual answer making up only about 42% of the text. The rest was largely extra padding: repetitive information, unnecessary background details, and explanations that went into too much detail or veered off topic.

Large language models also seem to struggle with the originality of their outputs.

An ‘Original’ Idea—Again and Again

In our research, we compared the results of people working on the alternate uses task with another person to those who collaborated with ChatGPT on the same task. We randomly assigned 208 participants to work with either AI or another person.

We found that compared with two people taking turns together, people working with ChatGPT wrote longer responses on the alternate uses task. But human pairs came up with more creative ideas than the humans working with ChatGPT.

We also found that the ideas people came up with when working with other people tended to be more distinct and diverse than those who worked with large language models. Individual AI suggestions could be quite creative—using a book as a sound dampener, for example—but ChatGPT presented that same idea across many separate sessions, making its overall pool of ideas more homogeneous.

Other studies have highlighted the homogeneity of generative AI’s outputs. One group of researchers found that using AI repeatedly over time to generate images often results in bland, generic pictures—what they call “visual elevator music.” Other studies have found that although AI may help an individual write a more creative story when compared with their preexisting work, AI-assisted writing as a whole, across all users, tends to be more similar.

All of this makes sense when you think about how large language models work. After being trained on massive sets of texts, large language models predict the next most likely words. Because their training processes were similar, different large language models, whether it’s ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini, tend to have similar cadences, diction, syntax, and suggestions—particularly when compared with the work of two random human writers.

In other words, generative AI’s ideas may seem unique in a vacuum. But if everyone’s using AI, the ideas and writing style start to converge.

Creative Collaboration Is a Long Game

Finally, we also found that the creativity benefits of working with another person became even stronger as the collaboration progressed.