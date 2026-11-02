Scientists Can Now Ask AI to Design Proteins Using Plain Language

Designing new proteins from scratch usually requires in-depth knowledge of their structures and chemistry, as well as familiarity with highly specialized software. But researchers have now developed an AI tool where users simply describe what they want a protein to do in plain language.

Since AlphaFold cracked protein folding in 2020, AI has revolutionized the field of structural biology. Since then, a wave of generative models have begun to work in the opposite direction, learning from vast collections of amino acid sequences, protein structures, and labels detailing their function to design proteins that do not exist in nature.



These tools remain difficult to use, however, as scientists have to guide them with formal technical specifications like structural constraints or instructions to mutate particular sites. That means trying to design something like a new plastic-degrading enzyme or a fluorescent imaging marker takes significant specialist expertise.

But in new research published inNature, scientists at Westlake University in China detail an AI system called Pinal that can generates protein sequences from natural-language prompts describing a desired protein function. And while the model outputs a lot of duds, lab tests showed that with enough tries, the system could reliably achieve a user’s goal.

“For decades, the field has largely required specialized expertise to translate desired functions into low-level structural or sequence constraints,” the authors write. “The importance of Pinal lies not only in its performance but also in reframing protein design as a problem that can be specified through functional language.”

Pinal works in two stages, neither of which asks the user for details about the molecular structure or sequence of amino acids. The first module takes the plain-language description of what the user wants and turns it into a structural blueprint. A second module then reads both that blueprint and the original text to decide the sequence of amino acids.



Crucially, the software doesn’t put all its eggs in one basket. The first module generates several candidate structures, all of which are fleshed out with their own amino acid sequences. Pinal then scores each of these combinations before settling on a final design. The researchers say this accounts for the fact that the best protein designs don’t always have the most obvious shapes.

Training the model took a vast amount of data. The researchers assembled roughly 135 million protein sequences and used large language models to write plain-language descriptions of their functions, generating about 1.7 billion protein-text pairs. They then used AlphaFold to predict the structures of the sequences.

The team used this corpus to train the two modules separately. The first learned to predict a structural blueprint from a text prompt, and the second learned to pick the right amino acid for each position in the sequence, given both the blueprint and the prompt.

To test the model, the team asked it to design four proteins: one that glows green, an enzyme that breaks down PET plastic, an enzyme that processes alcohols, and a shuttle protein that ferries chemicals between enzymes in a metabolic pathway.