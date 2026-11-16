Drugs that break up blood clots are vital for treating strokes, heart attacks, and clogged blood vessels in the lungs, but sometimes blockages are so large that medication struggles to get through. Now, researchers are building tiny magnetic robots to help medicines reach their targets.

Severe blockages in blood vessels pose a tricky problem. The bloodstream is the only way to deliver clot-busting drugs, but if a clot stops the flow, there is no other way to carry them there.

A team at ETH Zurich in Switzerland has a workaround. Magnetically driven microbots that roll along vessel walls can stir up stagnant blood so the drug gets pushed towards the clot. In lab tests, the approach dissolved clots six times faster than with the drug alone, and in experiments on pigs, it restored blood flow to an area twice as large after 30 minutes.

“To our knowledge, we are the first to show in a clinically relevant large-animal model that the use of microrobots in this way does indeed enhance thrombolysis [the process of dissolving blood clots],” Schürle said in a press release.

The bots are a far cry from your traditional robot. Just eight micrometers long, each is shaped like a grain of rice and made of a sugar-based polymer laced with magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles.

During fabrication, the researchers expose the devices to a rotating magnetic field that pushes the nanoparticles into a straight line, essentially creating a bar magnet running the length of each bot. When a magnetic control system outside the body applies a rotating field, the internal magnet spins and causes each bot to tumble head over tail.

The bots themselves don’t carry drugs. Rather, they’re released near a blockage along with clot-busting medicine. As the bots roll along the vessel walls towards the restriction, they create currents that carry the drug into the clot.

To test the approach, the team built an artificial network of vessel-like channels and plugged it with clots made of pig blood. They compared what happened when they added the clot-dissolving drug alone to what happened when they added the drug and the bots together. Adding the bots cleared the clots six times faster than when they tried just the drug.