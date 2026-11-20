By now, almost everyone has asked an AI agent a question, only to realize that the answer seems not quite right. Something might be missing or wrong or out of date. An executive assistant told me she uses AI tools to draft itineraries and briefings, but she’s caught enough issues that she now builds time into her workflow to thoroughly check for inaccuracies and biases.

Therein lies the catch: AI responses can improve productivity, but the gains are often countered by time and mental energy spent determining whether the output is accurate and appropriate. This is the verification burden.

At a deeper level, the burden is the cognitive cost of trying to regain authority over work that is partly delegated to a system, while retaining responsibility for the final product. Cognitive engineer David Woods described this problem back in 1985 as the responsibility-authority double bind: Automation exercises practical authority, yet responsibility remains with the human.

I am a cognitive engineer, and I study how people work with automated decision-support systems. Generative AI verification is the latest instance of a long-standing human-factors problem: a new kind of necessary work brought about by use of a new technology.

AI workers are exchanging some skills related to creating and transforming information for separate skills that resemble supervising an extraordinarily fast and polished intern. The difficulty is that this intern delivers both good and bad work in the same confident voice, provides few clues about where scrutiny is needed, and bears no responsibility for the consequences.

Verifying Instead of Creating

Research shows that verifying new information is a different task than creating it, and it’s not a simpler one. A meta-analyis of 86 studies revealed that people remember what they produced far better than anything they only read. The same is true for understanding information. Research also shows that material that is easy to read and understand seems more credible, and people therefore consider it more likely to be true.

But humans do not always vet AI responses. Instead, they tend to weigh their own internal costs and benefits to decide when to check. Overreliance on AI output is hard to stop, too. One research team found that adding simple explanations of the AI’s reasoning did not eliminate the quandary people felt in committing the time and energy needed to check. People tend to generalize agents as either capable or incapable and nothing in between.

Economics scholars have found real productivity improvements from using generative AI in office work. But a randomized trial of experienced software developers found no gains, and completion times increased when a verification step was included. Surprisingly, the developers believed they had been faster when using AI, yet their completion time increased by 19%.

And a large study of consulting teams found that using AI outside of a person’s area of expertise resulted in more people reaching the wrong conclusion.

These studies do not establish that there is a universal verification “tax,” but they show why the speed alone of generating output is an incomplete measure of productivity.

Why Verification Is Hard

Verification can feel burdensome in terms of cognitive load, time spent, and motivation.