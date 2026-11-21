ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Anthropic Mathematician Claims AI-Assisted Proof of the Riemann HypothesisMatthew Sparkes | New Scientist ($) "The Riemann hypothesis is one of the most difficult problems in mathematics, having stood for 167 years. …The question is one of the Clay Mathematics Institute Millennium Prize Problems, which will award a $1 million prize for an accepted solution. Levent Alpöge at Anthropic published a statement today claiming to have solved the problem with the aid of Anthropic’s Claude AI."

TECH Nvidia Is the Central Bank to AI’s Circular Economy. See Where the Money Goes.David Uberti, Andrew Mollica, and Elizaveta Galkina | The Wall Street Journal ($) "An Nvidia investment portfolio totaling more than $100 billion stretches from equity in frontier labs to bets on power producers and cloud-computing companies. The deals helped turn the company into the center of the financial universe for AI—often boosting demand for its chips in the process. That means much of the ecosystem now depends on its largess."

BIOTECHNOLOGY A Human Liver Has Been Kept Alive Outside the Body for a Record Seven WeeksAntonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review ($) "The feat, whose details are pending publication, was carried out in Sydney after a team led by surgeon and inventor Carlo Pulitano connected a donated liver to a system of automated pumps and sensors that fed the organ nutrients, supplied it with blood, and whisked away waste. In an interview, Pulitano, a transplant surgeon at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and a professor at the University of Sydney, likened the life support system to 'an artificial body.'"

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE The Most Misunderstood Graph in AI Just Got a Major UpdateGrace Huckins | MIT Technology Review ($) "A new report from the AI evaluation nonprofit METR finds that some AI capabilities are continuing to improve along an exponential trajectory—but it also indicates that models aren’t quite as good at tasks that require judgment as they are at coding."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Why a Computer Scientist Thinks Superintelligence Won’t HappenCal Newport | IEEE Spectrum "From an engineering perspective, is superintelligence even possible? The answer is important because it can help us calibrate our anxieties and develop the most effective possible responses to this emerging technology. ...[After exploring the question in a doctoral seminar I taught], I came away with several key objections to the feasibility of ASI, which I’ll detail below, as well as a deeper fear that even if the promised intelligence explosion never arrives, pursuing it can still create real harm."