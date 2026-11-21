This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through November 21)
Every week, we scour the web for important, insightful, and fascinating stories in science and technology.
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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Anthropic Mathematician Claims AI-Assisted Proof of the Riemann HypothesisMatthew Sparkes | New Scientist ($)
"The Riemann hypothesis is one of the most difficult problems in mathematics, having stood for 167 years. …The question is one of the Clay Mathematics Institute Millennium Prize Problems, which will award a $1 million prize for an accepted solution. Levent Alpöge at Anthropic published a statement today claiming to have solved the problem with the aid of Anthropic’s Claude AI."
TECH
Nvidia Is the Central Bank to AI’s Circular Economy. See Where the Money Goes.David Uberti, Andrew Mollica, and Elizaveta Galkina | The Wall Street Journal ($)
"An Nvidia investment portfolio totaling more than $100 billion stretches from equity in frontier labs to bets on power producers and cloud-computing companies. The deals helped turn the company into the center of the financial universe for AI—often boosting demand for its chips in the process. That means much of the ecosystem now depends on its largess."
BIOTECHNOLOGY
A Human Liver Has Been Kept Alive Outside the Body for a Record Seven WeeksAntonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review ($)
"The feat, whose details are pending publication, was carried out in Sydney after a team led by surgeon and inventor Carlo Pulitano connected a donated liver to a system of automated pumps and sensors that fed the organ nutrients, supplied it with blood, and whisked away waste. In an interview, Pulitano, a transplant surgeon at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and a professor at the University of Sydney, likened the life support system to 'an artificial body.'"
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
The Most Misunderstood Graph in AI Just Got a Major UpdateGrace Huckins | MIT Technology Review ($)
"A new report from the AI evaluation nonprofit METR finds that some AI capabilities are continuing to improve along an exponential trajectory—but it also indicates that models aren’t quite as good at tasks that require judgment as they are at coding."
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Why a Computer Scientist Thinks Superintelligence Won’t HappenCal Newport | IEEE Spectrum
"From an engineering perspective, is superintelligence even possible? The answer is important because it can help us calibrate our anxieties and develop the most effective possible responses to this emerging technology. ...[After exploring the question in a doctoral seminar I taught], I came away with several key objections to the feasibility of ASI, which I’ll detail below, as well as a deeper fear that even if the promised intelligence explosion never arrives, pursuing it can still create real harm."
SPACE
With Starship Catch, SpaceX Still Shows It Can Dazzle the WorldEric Berger | Ars Technica
"SpaceX aspires to fundamentally change the relationship between humanity and the heavens. The first step is to get the entire rocket back. SpaceX has now returned both elements of a Starship rocket safely to its launch tower. It will take time to reach a high rate of success with such landings, but Saturday’s safe return offered a proof of concept."
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ENERGY
Google Embraces Geothermal Technology to Vaporize Rock for Clean PowerBenoît Morenne | The Wall Street Journal ($)
"Geothermal startup Quaise Energy wants to use futuristic technology to vaporize stone, drill at superhot depths and produce clean power around the clock. Now, it has Google on board. The tech company has signed a deal valued at more than $500 million to secure 50 megawatts of power from a geothermal project that Houston-based Quaise is developing in central Oregon."
ROBOTICS
California Just Banned Waymo From All State FreewaysAndrew J. Hawkins | The Verge
"In a statement, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said that the ban went into effect on November 11th after two recent high-profile Bay Area incidents, in which Waymo robotaxis drove into an active construction closure on US-101 near Burlingame, and a separate run-in involving California Highway Patrol vehicles on Highway 280 in San Francisco."
FUTURE
This Is What the World Will Be Like in 2096: A Special Report From the FutureJacob Aron | New Scientist ($)
"In the year 2096, we can talk to sperm whales, we have mostly eradicated Alzheimer's and the synths are developing a base on Mars. But will the non-human people ever forgive us for the damage we have inflicted on our home planet?"
SPACE
After 49 Years, Voyager 1 Is a Mind-Blowing One Light-Day From EarthNadia Drake | The New York Times ($)
"After nearly half a century in flight, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has crossed an invisible threshold—a boundary measured by time rather than distance. Today, our farthest-flung creation is one light-day from Earth, beaming messages home across an expanse that takes photons a full 24 hours to traverse."
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