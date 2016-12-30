New advances in technology constantly push humanity into uncharted territory.

Sometimes this territory brings us questions we might not have imagined needing answers so soon, like, "Is editing the DNA of human embryos moral?"

Other questions are more familiar, only with an updated context. For example, the question of choosing which life to save in a life-or-death scenario is nothing new in philosophy, but now we're trying to find a more concrete answer so we can ethically program self-driving cars.

These ethical questions technology presents us are not just fascinating, but increasingly, they're practical and urgent too. Exploring them in detail and landing on some kind of consensus can help us chart a course in our rapidly accelerating and evolving world.

After yet another year of breakthroughs in science and technology, here are a few of the unanswered ethical conundrums kicked up in 2016 and a collection of articles exploring their answers.

Artificial intelligence is biased.

Everyone is still fretting robots taking our jobs.

Technology is making it harder to separate fact from fiction.

Gene editing could be the end of disease, but for those in opposition, it feels like the end of morality.

Self-driving cars will face an old moral dilemma if forced to choose which lives to save.

Putting artificial intelligence on an altruistic path is going to take a lot of collective effort, and we're just getting started.

We're unsure whether technology is an equalizer or polarizer.

