Ray Kurzweil: Will Technology End the Nation State​​?

Ray Kurzweil is an inventor, thinker, and futurist famous for forecasting the pace of technology and predicting the world of tomorrow. In this video, Kurzweil takes a look at the elementary particle of the classical world order, the nation state. Today, news, culture, and financial transactions cross borders in an instant. As technology makes borders less and less relevant, will we witness the end of the nation state as we've known it?

Article Image Credit: Stock media provided by BreakingTheWalls/Pond5.com