Neuralink Rival’s Biohybrid Implant Connects to the Brain With Living Neurons

Brain implants have improved dramatically in recent years, but they’re still invasive and unreliable. A new kind of brain-machine interface using living neurons to form connections could be the future.

While companies like Neuralink have recently provided some flashy demos of what could be achieved by hooking brains up to computers, the technology still has serious limitations preventing wider use.

Non-invasive approaches like electroencephalograms (EEGs) provide only coarse readings of neural signals, limiting their functionality. Directly implanting electrodes in the brain can provide a much clearer connection, but such risky medical procedures are hard to justify for all but the most serious conditions.

California-based startup Science Corporation thinks that an implant using living neurons to connect to the brain could better balance safety and precision. In recent non-peer-reviewed research posted on bioarXiv, the group showed a prototype device could connect with the brains of mice and even let them detect simple light signals.

“The principal advantages of a biohybrid implant are that it can dramatically change the scaling laws of how many neurons you can interface with versus how much damage you do to the brain,” Alan Mardinly, director of biology at Science Corporation, told New Scientist.

The company’s CEO Max Hodak is a former president of Neuralink, and his company also produces a retinal implant using more conventional electronics that can restore vision in some patients. But the company has been experimenting with so-called “biohybrid” approaches, which Hodak thinks could provide a more viable long-term solution for brain-machine interfaces.

“Placing anything into the brain inevitably destroys some amount of brain tissue,” he wrote in a recent blog post. “Destroying 10,000 cells to record from 1,000 might be perfectly justified if you have a serious injury and those thousand neurons create a lot of value—but it really hurts as a scaling characteristic.”

Instead, the company has developed a honeycomb-like structure made of silicon featuring more than 100,000 “microwells”—cylindrical holes roughly 15 micrometers deep. Individual neurons are inserted into each of these microwells, and the array can then be surgically implanted onto the surface of the brain.

The idea is that while the neurons remain housed in the implant, their axons—long strands that carry nerve signals away from the cell body—and their dendrites—the branched structures that form synapses with other cells—will be free to integrate with the host’s brain cells.

To see if the idea works in practice they installed the device in mice, using neurons genetically modified to react to light. Three weeks after implantation, they carried out a series of experiments where they trained the mice to respond whenever a light was shone on the device. The mice were able to detect when this happened, suggesting the light-sensitive neurons had merged with their native brain cells.

While it’s early days, the approach has significant benefits. You can squeeze a lot more neurons into a millimeter-scale chip than electrodes and each of those neurons can form many connections. That means the potential bandwidth of a biohybrid device could be much more than a conventional neural implant. The approach is also much less damaging to the patient’s brain.

However, the lifetime of these kinds of devices could be a concern—after 21 days, only 50 percent of the neurons had survived. And the company needs to find a way to ensure the neurons don’t illicit a negative immune response in the patient.

If the approach works though, it could be an elegant and potentially safer way to merge man and machine.

Image Credit: Science Corporation