This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through February 15)

Artificial Intelligence Sam Altman Lays Out Roadmap for OpenAI’s Long-Awaited GPT-5 ModelBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "On Wednesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a roadmap for how the company plans to release GPT-5, the long-awaited followup to 2023's GPT-4 AI language model that made huge waves in both tech and policy circles around the world. In a reply to a question on X, Altman said GPT-5 would be coming in 'months,' suggesting a release later in 2025."

Robotics China’s EV Giants Are Betting Big on Humanoid RobotsCaiwei Chen | MIT Technology Review "It’s becoming clear that China is now committed to becoming a global leader in robotics and automation, just as it did with EVs. Wang Xingxing, the CEO of Unitree Robots, said this well in a recent interview to local media: 'Robotics is where EVs were a decade ago—a trillion-yuan battlefield waiting to be claimed.'"

Artificial Intelligence Anthropic Strikes BackStephanie Palazzolo | The Information "[Anthropic] has developed a hybrid AI model that includes reasoning capabilities, which basically means the model uses more computational resources to calculate answers to hard questions. But the model can also handle simpler tasks quickly, without the extra work, by acting like a traditional large language model. The company plans to release it in the coming weeks, according to a person who’s used it."

Biotechnology AI Used to Design a Multi-Step Enzyme That Can Digest Some PlasticsJohn Timmer | Ars Technica “Unfortunately, there isn't an enzyme for many reactions we would sorely like to catalyze—things like digesting plastics or incorporating carbon dioxide into more complex molecules. ...With the advent of AI-driven protein design, however, we can now potentially design things that are unlike anything found in nature.” Computing This DARPA-Backed Startup Banked $100 Million for Its Energy-Slashing Analog ChipsAlex Pasternack | Fast Company “EnCharge says that, for a wide range of AI use cases, its specialized chips, or accelerators, require up to 20 times less energy compared to today’s leading AI chips. ...Rather than using only digital transistors to perform some of the multiplication operations at the heart of AI inference—the continuous computations that produce chatbot outputs—EnCharge’s chips exploit the non-binary wonders of the analog world.”

Tech Will We Get a $1 Trillion Private Tech Firm?Cory Weinberg | The Information "Will a private tech company reach a $1 trillion valuation in the coming years? It’s not a ridiculous question. A couple of companies seem like potential candidates. OpenAI is closing in on $300 billion in its financing with SoftBank, and SpaceX recently shot to $350 billion."

Meta’s Next Big Bet Might Be AI Humanoid Robots for At-Home ChoresNadeem Sarwar | Digital Trends

"[Meta’s] interests have swayed wildly over the past few years. Phones, crypto, tablets, metaverse, smart glasses, and finally, AI. The next avenue for Meta is apparently humanoid robots. According to Bloomberg, the company is pouring resources into the development of AI-powered humanoid robots. 'Meta plans to work on its own humanoid robot hardware, with an initial focus on household chores,' says the report."