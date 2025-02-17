What Does Every Human Gene Do? This Massive Project Is About to Find Out

Thanks to increasingly efficient and affordable gene sequencing technologies, we can now chart our genetic blueprint in unprecedented detail.

But what does each gene do? Of the roughly 20,000 genes that encode proteins, we’re only privy to a small fraction of their functions. The most studied genes are related to diseases. Many others hum along in the background, keeping our bodies running, but how exactly isn’t known.

An ambitious project now aims to decipher the functions of all genes.

Led by the National Institutes of Health, the MorPhiC Consortium is creating the first catalog of every gene function. Using multiple gene editing techniques, they plan to inhibit genes one-by-one to see how it changes behaviors in cells.

The project recently launched its initial phase to tackle 1,000 genes. The team is also building a data infrastructure to share findings and fact-check results.

The project offers a bird’s-eye view of how each gene—and their combinations—keeps our bodily functions humming along.

It’s the “next frontier” after the Human Genome Project, wrote the authors. These studies will tell us “how genes function alone or together to govern cellular processes” and ultimately alter our cells, tissues, and health.

The Code of Life

Our cells are buzzing biological cities that never sleep.

The city center is a structure shaped like a peach core that houses all our DNA. Diverse molecules whiz about inside the cell translating DNA messages into proteins. The body’s workhorses, proteins go on to direct metabolism, trigger immune defenses, and shuttle oxygen through the blood.

Insights into how genes function are hard-won victories. Traditionally, scientists studied a single gene—usually, one likely related to a disease—for years.

High-throughput DNA sequencing accelerated these studies by hunting down potentially detrimental gene variants, or “alleles.”

Alleles are different versions of the same gene but with a range of diverse physical consequences. Eye color is one example. Different alleles result in blue, brown, green, or other colored eyes. Genetic variants have also been found to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease—or protect against it.

Thanks to databases containing hundreds of thousands of genomes, it’s now possible to find different alleles associated with more than 5,000 health outcomes. By comparing the genomes of large populations of humans, such studies have located many genes related to disease. Other projects, such as the Roadmap Epigenomics Mapping Consortium and the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements Project, have provided insight into when and where genes turn on or off.

Even so, “half of human genes are barely mentioned” in scientific studies, wrote the authors. “It is estimated that 75 percent of all research on protein-coding genes has been focused on fewer than 10 percent of proteins.”

It’s a tough task to chart the rest of the genome. Genes function very differently in various cell types. Although most cells contain the same DNA blueprint, how the blueprint activates depends on the tissue. Hence, the same blueprint can guide cells towards completely different destinies—such as building our skeletons, hearts, and brains. The same gene, depending on context, can also have different effects throughout the body.

But without a thorough understanding of all gene functions, our current knowledge is “skewed” and “biased,” wrote the team.

An Expanded View

Enter the MorPhiC Consortium. The project, first launched in 2022 and now in full swing, will map how individual genes, or groups of related genes, work to build and govern our cells.