This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through March 1)

Artificial Intelligence Anthropic Launches the World’s First ‘Hybrid Reasoning’ AI ModelWill Knight | Wired “Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company founded by exiles from OpenAI, has introduced the first AI model that can produce either conventional output or a controllable amount of ‘reasoning’ needed to solve more grueling problems. Anthropic says the new hybrid model, called Claude 3.7, will make it easier for users and developers to tackle problems that require a mix of instinctive output and step-by-step cogitation.”

Robotics Figure Will Start ‘Alpha Testing’ Its Humanoid Robot in the Home in 2025Brian Heater | TechCrunch "Figure is planning to bring its humanoids into the home sooner than expected. CEO Brett Adcock confirmed on Thursday that the Bay Area robotics startup will begin 'alpha testing' its Figure 02 robot in the home setting later in 2025. The executive says the accelerated timeline is a product of the company’s 'generalist' Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model, called Helix."

Artificial Intelligence New AI Text Diffusion Models Break Speed Barriers by Pulling Words From NoiseBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "Mercury Coder Mini scores 88.0 percent on HumanEval and 77.1 percent on MBPP—comparable to GPT-4o Mini—while reportedly operating at 1,109 tokens per second compared to GPT-4o Mini's 59 tokens per second. This represents roughly a 19x speed advantage over GPT-4o Mini while maintaining similar performance on coding benchmarks."

Computing Amazon Uses Quantum 'Cat States' With Error CorrectionJohn Timmer | Ars Technica "The system mixes two different types of qubit hardware to improve the stability of the quantum information they hold. The idea is that one type of qubit is resistant to errors, while the second can be used for implementing an error-correction code that catches the problems that do happen."

Artificial Intelligence It's a Lemon'—OpenAI’s Largest AI Model Ever Arrives to Mixed ReviewsBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "The verdict is in: OpenAI's newest and most capable traditional AI model, GPT-4.5, is big, expensive, and slow, providing marginally better performance than GPT-4o at 30x the cost for input and 15x the cost for output. The new model seems to prove that longstanding rumors of diminishing returns in training unsupervised-learning LLMs were correct and that the so-called 'scaling laws' cited by many for years have possibly met their natural end."

Computing Google’s Taara Hopes to Usher in a New Era of Internet Powered by LightSteven Levy | Wired "Instead of beaming from space, Taara’s 'light bridges'—which are about the size of a traffic light—are earthbound. As X’s 'captain of moonshots' Astro Teller puts it, 'As long as these two boxes can see each other, you get 20 gigabits per second, the equivalent of a fiber-optic cable, without having to trench the fiber-optic cable.'"

Energy Next-Gen Nuclear Startup Plans 30 Reactors to Fuel Texas Data CentersAlex Pasternack | Fast Company "Last Energy, a nuclear upstart backed by an Elon Musk-linked venture capital fund, says it plans to construct 30 microreactors on a site in Texas to supply electricity to data centers across the state. The initiative, which it says could provide about 600 megawatts of electricity, would be the company’s largest project to date and help it develop a commercial pipeline in the US."

Science The Physicist Working to Build Science-Literate AIJohn Pavlus | Quanta Magazine "Single-purpose systems like AlphaFold can generate scientific predictions with revolutionary accuracy, but researchers still lack 'foundation models' designed for general scientific discovery. These models would work more like a scientifically accurate version of ChatGPT, flexibly generating simulations and predictions across multiple research areas."