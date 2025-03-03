You Can Taste Cake in Virtual Reality With This New Device

“That Cajun blackened shrimp recipe looks really good,” I tell my husband while scrolling through cooking videos online. The presenter describes it well: juicy, plump, smoky, a parade of spices. Without making the dish, I can only imagine how it tastes. But a new device inches us closer to recreating tastes from the digital world directly in our mouths.

Smaller than a stamp, it contains a slurry of chemicals representing primary flavors like salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and savory (or umami). The reusable device mixes these together to mimic the taste of coffee, cake, and other foods and drinks.

Developed by researchers at Ohio State University, the device has a tiny gum-like strip linked to a liquid reservoir. It releases each taste component in a gel and pumps the resulting blend onto the tongue. The system is wireless and includes a sensor to control the chemical mixture. In a demonstration, one person dipped the sensor into some lemonade in San Francisco and transferred a facsimile of the taste to people wearing the devices in Ohio in real-time.

Complex flavor profiles—say, a fried egg—are harder to simulate. And it’s likely awkward to have a device dangling on your mouth. But the work brings us a little closer to adding a new sense to virtual and augmented reality and making video games more immersive.

“This will help people connect in virtual spaces in never-before-seen ways,” study author Jinghua Li said in a press release. “This concept is here, and it is a good first step to becoming a small part of the metaverse.”

Gaming aside, future iterations of the device could potentially help people who have lost their sense of taste, including those living with long Covid or traumatic brain injuries.

What’s Taste, Anyways?

We can taste food thanks to a variety of chemicals stimulating our taste buds. There are five main types of taste bud, each specializing in a different taste. When we chew food, our taste buds send electrical signals to the brain where they combine into a host of flavors—the bitterness of coffee, tanginess of a cup of orange juice, or richness of a buttery croissant.

But taste isn’t an isolated sensation. Smells, textures, memories, and emotions also come into play. One spoon of comfort food can take you back to happy days as a child. That magic is hard to replicate with a few spurts of chemical flavor and is partly why taste is so hard to recreate in digital worlds, wrote the team.

Virtual and augmented reality have mainly focused on audio and visual cues. Adding smell or taste could make experiences more immersive. An early version of the idea, dubbed Smell-O-Vision, dates back nearly a century when scents were released in theaters to heighten the film experience. It’s still employed in 4DX theaters today.

Cinema isn’t the only industry looking for a multi-sensory upgrade. At this year’s CES, a trailer for Sony’s hit game, The Last of Us, showed the technology at work in an immersive, room-size version of the game where players could smell the post-apocalyptic world.

Taste is harder to recreate. Older methods activated taste buds with electrical zaps to the tongue. While participants could detect very basic tastes, hooking your tongue up to electrodes isn’t the most comfortable setup.

More recently, a Hong Kong team developed a lollipop-like device that produces nine tastes embedded in food-safe gels. An electrical zap releases the chemicals, and upping the voltage delivers a stronger flavor. The approach is an improvement, but holding a lollipop in your mouth while gaming for hours is still awkward.