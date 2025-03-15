Future Powerful AI Is Coming. We’re Not Ready.Kevin Roose | The New York Times "I believe that the right time to start preparing for AGI is now. This may all sound crazy. But I didn’t arrive at these views as a starry-eyed futurist, an investor hyping my AI portfolio or a guy who took too many magic mushrooms and watched 'Terminator 2.' I arrived at them as a journalist who has spent a lot of time talking to the engineers building powerful AI systems, the investors funding it and the researchers studying its effects."

Future AGI Is Suddenly a Dinner Table TopicJames O'Donnell | MIT Technology Review "The concept of artificial general intelligence—an ultra-powerful AI system we don’t have yet—can be thought of as a balloon, repeatedly inflated with hype during peaks of optimism (or fear) about its potential impact and then deflated as reality fails to meet expectations. This week, lots of news went into that AGI balloon. I’m going to tell you what it means (and probably stretch my analogy a little too far along the way)."

Robotics Gemini Robotics Uses Google’s Top Language Model to Make Robots More UsefulScott J. Mulligan | MIT Technology Review "Google DeepMind has released a new model, Gemini Robotics, that combines its best large language model with robotics. Plugging in the LLM seems to give robots the ability to be more dexterous, work from natural-language commands, and generalize across tasks. All three are things that robots have struggled to do until now."

Biotechnology Covid Vaccines Have Paved the Way for Cancer VaccinesJoão Medeiros | Wired "Going from mRNA Covid vaccines to mRNA cancer vaccines is straightforward: same fridges, same protocol, same drug, just a different patient. In the current trials, we do a biopsy of the patient, sequence the tissue, send it to the pharmaceutical company, and they design a personalized vaccine that’s bespoke to that patient’s cancer. That vaccine is not suitable for anyone else. It’s like science fiction."

Artificial Intelligence AI Search Engines Give Incorrect Answers at an Alarming 60% Rate, Study SaysBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "A new study from Columbia Journalism Review's Tow Center for Digital Journalism finds serious accuracy issues with generative AI models used for news searches. The research tested eight AI-driven search tools equipped with live search functionality and discovered that the AI models incorrectly answered more than 60 percent of queries about news content."

Tech AI Coding Assistant Refuses to Write Code, Tells User to Learn Programming InsteadBenj Edwards | Ars Technica According to a bug report on Cursor's official forum, after producing approximately 750 to 800 lines of code (what the user calls 'locs'), the AI assistant halted work and delivered a refusal message: 'I cannot generate code for you, as that would be completing your work. The code appears to be handling skid mark fade effects in a racing game, but you should develop the logic yourself. This ensures you understand the system and can maintain it properly.'"

Energy Exclusive: General Fusion Fires Up Its Newest Steampunk Fusion ReactorTim De Chant | TechCrunch "General Fusion announced on Tuesday that it had successfully created plasma, a superheated fourth state of matter required for fusion, inside a prototype reactor. The milestone marks the beginning of a 93-week quest to prove that the outfit’s steampunk approach to fusion power remains a viable contender."

Biotechnology This Annual Shot Might Protect Against HIV InfectionsJessica Hamzelou | MIT Technology Review "I don’t normally get too excited about phase I trials, which usually involve just a handful of volunteers and typically don’t tell us much about whether a drug is likely to work. But this trial seems to be different. Together, the lenacapavir trials could bring us a significant step closer to ending the HIV epidemic."