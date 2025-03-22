This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through March 22)

Tech Inside Google’s Two-Year Frenzy to Catch Up With OpenAIParesh Dave and Arielle Pardes | Wired "Wired spoke with more than 50 current and former employees—including engineers, marketers, legal and safety experts, and a dozen top executives—to trace the most frenzied and culture-reshaping period in the company’s history. ...This is the story, being told with detailed recollections from several executives for the first time, of those turbulent two years and the trade-offs required along the way."

Robotics Watch the Atlas Robot Bust a Move in Boston Dynamics' Latest VideoAnna Washenko | Engadget "In the [new clip], [Boston Dynamics'] Atlas robot demonstrates several types of full-body movement, starting with a walk and advancing to a cartwheel and even a spot of break dancing. The different actions were developed using reinforcement learning that used motion capture and animation as source materials."

Computing Not Everyone Is Convinced by Microsoft's Topological QubitsDina Genkina | IEEE Spectrum "The Microsoft team has not yet reached the milestone where the scientific community would agree that they’ve created a single topological qubit. 'They have a concept chip which has eight lithographically fabricated qubits,' Eggleston says. 'But they’re not functional qubits, that’s the fine print. It’s their concept of what they’re moving towards.'"

Future In Las Vegas, a Former SpaceX Engineer Is Pulling CO2 From the Air to Make ConcreteAdele Peters | Fast Company "In an industrial park in North Las Vegas, near an Amazon warehouse and a waste storage facility, a new carbon removal plant is beginning to pull CO2 from the air and store it permanently. Called Project Juniper, it’s the first 'integrated' plant of its kind in the US, meaning that it handles both carbon capture and storage in one place."

Future Judge Disses Star Trek Icon Data’s Poetry While Ruling AI Can’t Author WorksAshley Belanger | Ars Technica "Data 'might be worse than ChatGPT at writing poetry,' but his 'intelligence is comparable to that of a human being,' Millet wrote. If AI ever reached Data levels of intelligence, Millett suggested that copyright laws could shift to grant copyrights to AI-authored works. But that time is apparently not now. 'There will be time enough for Congress and the Copyright Office to tackle those issues when they arise,' Millett wrote."

Science Is Dark Energy Getting Weaker? New Evidence Strengthens the Case.Charlie Wood | Quanta "Last year, an enormous map of the cosmos hinted that the engine driving cosmic expansion might be sputtering. ...[This week], the scientists [reported] that they have analyzed more than twice as much data as before and that it points more strongly to the same conclusion: Dark energy is losing steam."