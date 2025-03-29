This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through March 29)

Future If Anthropic Succeeds, a Nation of Benevolent AI Geniuses Could Be BornSteven Levy | Wired "The vision [Dario Amodei] spins makes Shangri-La look like a slum. Not long from now, maybe even in 2026, Anthropic or someone else will reach AGI. Models will outsmart Nobel Prize winners. These models will control objects in the real world and may even design their own custom computers. Millions of copies of the models will work together—imagine an entire nation of geniuses in a data center!"

Tech Move Over, OpenAI: How the Startup Behind Cursor Became the Hottest, Vibiest Thing in AINatasha Mascarenhas | The Information "[Anysphere's $200 million in annual revenue is] an astonishing amount considering that Cursor’s launch came in January 2023. It all adds up to a stunning reality: Anysphere is one of the fastest-growing startups ever, and what Truell and his co-founders have built is a bona fide AI rocket ship with a trajectory that stands out even among other AI startups hurtling into the stratosphere."

Computing How Extropic Plans to Unseat NvidiaWill Knight | Wired "Extropic has now shared more details of its probabilistic hardware with Wired, as well as results that show it is on track to build something that could indeed offer an alternative to conventional silicon in many datacenters. The company aims to deliver a chip that is three to four orders of magnitude more efficient than today’s hardware, a feat that would make a sizable dent in future emissions."

Computing Could Nvidia's Revolutionary Optical Switch Transform AI Data Centers Forever?Samuel K. Moore | IEEE Spectrum "According to Nvidia, adopting the CPO switches in a new AI data center would lead to one-fourth the number of lasers, boost power efficiency for trafficking data 3.5-fold, improve the reliability of signals making it from one computer to another on time by 63-times, make networks 10-fold more resilient to disruptions, and allow customers to deploy new data center hardware 30 percent faster."

Artificial Intelligence A New, Challenging AGI Test Stumps Most AI ModelsMaxwell Zeff | TechCrunch "'Reasoning' AI models like OpenAI’s o1-pro and DeepSeek’s R1 score between 1% and 1.3% on ARC-AGI-2, according to the Arc Prize leaderboard. Powerful non-reasoning models, including GPT-4.5, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, and Gemini 2.0 Flash, score around 1%."

Computing The Quantum Apocalypse Is Coming. Be Very AfraidAmit Katwala | Wired "One day soon, at a research lab near Santa Barbara or Seattle or a secret facility in the Chinese mountains, it will begin: the sudden unlocking of the world’s secrets. Your secrets. Cybersecurity analysts call this Q-Day—the day someone builds a quantum computer that can crack the most widely used forms of encryption."