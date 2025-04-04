World’s Tiniest Pacemaker Is Smaller Than a Grain of Rice

Scientists just unveiled the world’s tiniest pacemaker. Smaller than a grain of rice and controlled by light shone through the skin, the pacemaker generates power and squeezes the heart’s muscles after injection through a stint.

The device showed it could steadily orchestrate healthy heart rhythms in rat, dog, and human hearts in a newly published study. It’s also biocompatible and eventually broken down by the body after temporary use. Over 23 times smaller than previous bioabsorbable pacemakers, the device opens the door to minimally invasive implants that wirelessly monitor heart health after extensive surgery or other heart problems.

“The extremely small sizes of these devices enable minimally invasive implantation,” the authors, led by John Rogers at Northwestern University, wrote. Paired with a wireless controller on the skin's surface, the system automatically detected irregular heartbeats and targeted electrical zaps to different regions of the heart.

The device could especially benefit babies who need smaller hardware to monitor their hearts. Although specifically designed for the heart, a similar setup could be adapted to manage pain, heal wounds, or potentially regenerate nerves and bones.

Achy Breaky Heart

The heart is a wonder of biomechanics.

Over a person’s lifetime, its four chambers reliably pump blood rich in oxygen and nutrients through the body. Some chambers cleanse blood of carbon dioxide—a waste product of cell metabolism—and infuse it with oxygen from the lungs. Others push nutrient-rich blood back out to rest of the body.

But like parts in a machine, heart muscles eventually wear down with age or trauma. Unlike skin cells, the heart can’t easily regenerate. Over time, its muscles become stiff, and after an injury—say, a heart attack—scar tissue replaces functional cells.

That’s a problem when it comes to keeping the heart pumping in a steady rhythm.

Each chamber contracts and releases in an intricate biological dance orchestrated by an electrical flow. Any glitches in these signals can cause heart muscles to squeeze chaotically, too rapidly or completely off beat. Deadly problems, such as atrial fibrillation, can result. Even worse, blood can pool inside individual chambers and increase the risk of blood clots. If these are dislodged, they could travel to the brain and trigger a stroke.

Risks are especially high after heart surgery. To lower the chances of complications, surgeons often implant temporary pacemakers for days or weeks as the organ recovers.

These devices are usually made up of two components.

The first of these is a system that detects and generates electrical zaps. It generally requires a power supply and control units to fine-tune the stimulation. The other bit “is kinda the business end” study author John Rogers told Nature. This part delivers electrical pulses to the heart muscles, directing them to contract or relax.

The setup is a wiring nightmare, with wires to detect heart rhythm threading through the skin. “You have wires designed to monitor cardiac function, but it becomes a somewhat clumsy collection of hardware that’s cumbersome for the patient,” said Rogers.

These temporary pacemakers are “essential life-saving technologies,” wrote the team. But most devices need open-heart surgery to implant and remove, which increases the risk of infection and additional damage to an already fragile organ. The procedure is especially difficult for babies or younger patients because they’re so small and grow faster.

Heart surgeons inspired the project with their vision of a “fully implantable, wirelessly controlled temporary pacemaker that would just melt away inside the body after it’s no longer needed,” said Rogers.

A Steady Beat

An ideal pacemaker should be small, biocompatible, and easily controllable. Easy delivery and multiplexing—that is, having multiple units to control heartbeat—are a bonus.